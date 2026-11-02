Ella Toone: Man United Women star makes prestigious list for a fourth time in her career

Manchester United Women star Ella Toone has had a quiet start to the new season.

Challenging circumstances

After winning Euro 2025 with England, Toone had to cope with the loss of her father shortly afterwards.

This set the context for a difficult 2025/2026 season in which she also suffered injury problems. She was sidelined from the start of January until the end of April with a hip injury, missing all of the club’s historic Champions League knockout matches.

So far this season, Toone has played seven matches in the WSL and scored one goal.

Award

The English midfielder has been recognised by her fellow professionals.

The club’s official website reported, “Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone has been named on the shortlist for the 2026 FIFPRO Women’s World 11.” The article continues, “organised by the global players’ union, the team is the only worldwide award in our sport that is decided exclusively by professional footballers.”

“6,511 women’s footballers across 64 countries have selected their team of the year and the 26 players with the most votes” and Toone has been named as one of the finalists.

Performances from August 2025 until August 2026 are under consideration, and on Monday 9th at 13:00 GMT, the best eleven will be made public on FIFPRO’s digital platform.

Toone is one of seven midfielders to make the final shortlist, before three are named in the final eleven.

Last season, she made her 200th appearance for the club and registered 11 direct goal involvements for her side.

This is the fourth time she has made the shortlist for the World XI.

She was named in the side in 2023 alongside her former teammate Mary Earps after they won Euro 2022 with England and reached the World Cup final in 2023.

The only other midfielder named on the shortlist currently playing in England is London City Lionesses star Alexia Putellas.

Former Red Devils, Ona Batlle, Alex Greenwood and Alessia Russo are also on the list.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images