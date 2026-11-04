Maya Le Tissier and three other Man United Women stars gunning for monthly prize

Manchester United Women have had an impressive month of October.

Impressive month

Eva Olid’s side remained unbeaten throughout the month.

October began with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the league just before the international break.

This was followed by a 3-1 win over Charlton, before a 5-3 victory over their arch-rivals Liverpool again in the Players’ Cup.

A well-earned 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City was then followed by a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the cup.

Perhaps the only disappointing result was a 0-0 draw with Everton on Halloween, which finished a busy month of action.

Nominees for player of the month

The club’s official website has named four players who fans can vote for as player of the month.

The site reads, “goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, defender Maya Le Tissier, midfielder Julia Zigiotti and forward Lea Schuller make up our four-strong shortlist for the player prize, following a strong month all round for the team.”

Tullis-Joyce made a stunning eight saves versus Liverpool in the league match, and Everton could also not find a way past her in the league last month.

Le Tissier continued her run of consecutive games, playing in all six matches in October.

The captain was voted player of the match in the games against Manchester City and Everton, and scored a goal versus Liverpool in the cup.

Julia Zigiotti has also been nominated and scored versus Liverpool at the start of the month.

She also found herself on the scoresheet versus Charlton at The Valley.

German striker Lea Schuller is the final nominee and scored three goals in the month, all in the Players’ Cup in matches against Liverpool and Burnley.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images