“He sacrifices so much”: Gushing Michael Carrick waxes lyrical about Bryan Mbeumo after Leeds draw



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has hailed Bryan Mbeumo after he scored in a second consecutive game, this time in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the first half with a well-taken finish. But Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored parity shortly after the break.

In a gritty, tough game reminiscent of the past, United used a fluid formation amid uncertainty over Carrick’s future.

Momentum swung between the sides, but neither could find a winner, and they settled for a share of the points.

Carrick spoke to reporters after the final whistle at Elland Road and had his say on the game. He also spoke about a couple of the players including Mbeumo, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans.

Midfield signings

Carrick said about the performance, “There was definitely that commitment there. It had to be there today. I said it the other day, I didn’t doubt it, I could feel it. The mood and feeling in the group was as good as I can remember for some time. I was looking forward to seeing that in the game, and I saw that intensity.”

“I spoke to them this morning about the history of this game and what it means to the supporters and to the football club. We spoke about what it takes to come to their territory and to get a result. It tests you if you come here and you aren’t quite there. It wasn’t a perfect performance, it wasn’t our most unbelievable performance but there was lot in there that showed how together the group are.”

“There was a freshness to the group. We have options in that area too, some are with us, some are not quite yet, but if you look at this midfield with Carlos [Baleba] and Andrey [Santos] they gave a fresh spine to the team through the middle.”

“They are young players adapting to life at the club, they were terrific and both did well, just like they did in midweek. That’s a massive positive for us. We asked Amad to defend a little more on the right, but we had to adapt to their strengths, they do ask a lot of questions down the sides and in behind. We dealt with that well.”

Mbeumo’s performance

Asked about Mbeumo scoring in a second consecutive game, “Bryan gives so much to the team. He sacrifices so much, he is willing to do anything that needs to be done to benefit the side, defensively or going forward.”

“It was a slightly adapted role today, but he just wants to do well. He is scoring goals and could have had another one before. He is getting in really good positions and is looking really dangerous for us.”

Carrick added, “We’re not getting too carried away because we haven’t won the game. But if you keep doing the right thing for the right reasons then you get what you deserve in the end. It felt like a bit of a fresh start today, if I’m being honest.”

“Where we’re at, accepting it and doing something about it. It definitely shows that the boys are desperate, really desperate to do well for each other. There was a real purpose to the group over the past few days, and they took it onto the pitch. That was a tough game today.”

“They can find you out pretty quickly and the boys stood up to it really well.”

Improving Tielemans

Asked what he thinks about Tielemans’ improving performances, Carrick remarked, “I’m really pleased with Youri, he is showing us exactly what we thought and hoped he’d be for us when we brought him into the group.”

“His experience and presence is so important, and his personality. I spoke about Bryan sacrificing for the team, he is another of those who will do whatever you ask. He was right there today at the front leading the team.”

“We have a number of experienced players, and he has added to that.”

Bruno Fernandes concerns

Carrick refuted suggestions that Fernandes is carrying an injury or his body language was not right during the Leeds game.

On whether the skipper is injured, Carrick said, “No, he’s alright. It’s really not a big deal.”

On his body language, Carrick remarked, “He was absolutely fine today, don’t worry.”

When put to the task over Fernandes’ best position, Carrick added, “Today he played where he has been for us, through the middle of the pitch. There wasn’t too much change. He played a little differently in midweek, but other than that it’s as usual. He’s an important part of our team and has been for some time, that’s not changed.”

Slow start

Carrick was informed that United’s current haul of seven points in as many games represents the club’s slowest start since 1986.

He said about this, “Listen, we’re not accepting it as ‘everything is great’ by any stretch. I’m realistic about that. Sometimes you do struggle, sometimes you have to just find a way through it. We’ve not really had to go through that yet.”

“We have to find a way. Sometimes there has been a cycle here at times. It can go in different directions, but we have to be stable. We’re more than capable of winning football matches. It depends what you focus on.”

“It doesn’t look too good if you look at it from a certain way, but I have no doubts that we can go on a good run. I know what we’ve got in the changing room, what we’ve got to do and how we’re going to get there.”

“We know we can do it, we feel we’re a better group now. Sometimes it doesn’t always show, but you get a feeling and I’m encouraged by what I have seen. If we keep doing the right things, I think we’re going to have a good season.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images