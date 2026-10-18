

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by old foes Leeds United at Elland Road. United have now amassed a meagre seven points from their opening seven games, having won just two in 10 matchess across all competitions.

Michael Carrick started Senne Lammens in goal. The United boss seemingly deployed a back-five. Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez were the three main defenders, with Amad and Diogo Dalot starting as the wing-backs.

The midfield consisted of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo were tasked with leading the attack.

First-half

The game commenced in a feisty manner, with both sides seeking to gain a foothold early and make a bright start.

Fernandes tried to get United on their way early on when he attempted a through ball to Mbeumo behind the Leeds defence. However, it did not have enough pace to reach the striker.

Leeds swung cross after cross but United had an answer for most of what was thrown at them. Yoro in particular cleared almost everything that flew into the danger area.

UNITED

UNITED

UNITED https://t.co/S8WFR19Wc5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

There was an occasion when Yoro won the ball high up the pitch, creating the opportunity to pick out Mbeumo at the back post; however, the chance was squandered. A free-kick followed, which concluded with a disappointing delivery from Fernandes.

United were handed another free-kick soon after when Mbeumo was brought down by Ethan Ampadu. United failed to make it count, with Fernandes delivering another poor ball.

Fernandes was then booked in the 17th minute for a very late challenge on Muharemovic. The United skipper was not happy, giving the referee a mouthful. It was Leeds’ turn to receive a yellow card, with Gudmundsson cautioned for a reckless foul on Santos.

Proceedings continued in much the same manner, with Leeds swinging in crosses and United matching them, while United fought and searched for openings in pursuit of the opener.

In the 26th minute, the hosts nearly broke the deadlock as Elvedi met Stach’s free-kick, only for Lammens to deny him with a brilliant save.

United responded through Mbeumo, who was picked out by Tielemans with a sensational cross, with time and space. The Cameroonian somehow failed to hit the target, sending his effort wide. United increased the pressure and forced James Trafford to make a crucial intervention, the goalkeeper advancing approximately 40 yards off his line to win the race with Amad for a ball played in behind.

The Red Devils finally got their reward 10 minutes before the break through Mbeumo. The 27-year-old made a darting run to meet Tielemans’ low-driven cross and fired home, well past the reach of Trafford.

UNITED

UNITED

UNITED https://t.co/S8WFR19Wc5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

United clung to their lead until the break, riding out some speculative Leeds opportunities along the way.

Ahead at the break 👊🔴 https://t.co/rSSC8Pu4iG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

Second-half

Carrick made a change during the interval, bringing on Noussair Mazraoui for Martinez.

Leeds began the half with real urgency in pursuit of an equaliser, forcing United back into their own half and buoyed by the support at Elland Road.

Calvert-Lewin brought the Yorkshire outfit level in the 51st minute from a corner-kick routine. Muharemovic’s flick-on from the corner fell invitingly for the England striker, and Calvert-Lewin made no mistake, striking into the corner and wheeling away in delight.

There was some concern for Dalot, who had his foot trodden on but the Portugal international picked himself up and was OK to continue.

With the scores level, Leeds took control and looked the better side. Gudmundsson in particular was threatening down his flank.

Baleba shot from distance but couldn’t trouble Trafford.

In the 62nd minute, Leeds were awarded a corner. Daniel Farke’s men appealed for a penalty on the grounds that Maguire had his arm around Ampadu; however, the incident was checked and cleared.

Fernandes came agonisingly close to restoring United’s lead when Yoro found him inside the penalty area. He pirouetted and struck the ball, but dragged it wide. The score remained 1-1.

Shortly afterwards, Amad was felled in a heap following a robust challenge by Tanaka. The Leeds midfielder won possession, but the follow-through carried him into Amad. Fortunately, the Ivorian was able to continue.

Plenty of time remaining to find a second goal 💪 https://t.co/zb28lIwpB2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

Fernandes tried another effort from outside the box to restore United’s lead, but Trafford gathered it comfortably. It amounted to catching practice for the Leeds goalkeeper.

With 17 minutes of regular time left on the clock, Carrick withdrew Baleba and replaced him with Mason Mount.

United broke forward through Dalot, who withstood a series of challenges to feed Amad on the inside right channel. Amad tried a shot off but it was blocked behind for a corner. United attempted an intricate routine, which concluded with a shot from Fernandes that went wide, resulting in a goal kick for Leeds.

Less than 15 minutes remaining for United to find a winner… 🤞 https://t.co/myB9SCmjBl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

Carrick made another change. Matheus Cunha on for Tielemans.

For all United’s pressing, their momentum kept being halted by their own players straying offside, with Amad and Mbeumo particularly at fault.

The match officials added just four minutes extra time.

United survived a scare when a scramble inside Lammens’ penalty area nearly resulted in a goal, but they ultimately escaped.

There was eventually nothing to separate them, as the two teams were forced to settle for a draw.

The points are shared on the road. https://t.co/MNFOniO4X2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images