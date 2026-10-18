Home » 6 clearances, 6 recoveries, 9 duels won: Harry Maguire delivers defensive masterclass in Leeds draw

6 clearances, 6 recoveries, 9 duels won: Harry Maguire delivers defensive masterclass in Leeds draw

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Harry Maguire


Manchester United’s dreadful start to the new season continued on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by old rivals Leeds United.

Draw

Michael Carrick and his players made their way to Elland Road firmly in the hot seat, following woeful displays against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

They came up against an in-form Leeds side, who had suffered just their first defeat of the season at the hands of reigning champions Arsenal last weekend.

In what felt like a throwback contest laden with grit and fierce rivalry, United were good value for their first-half lead, which was secured by Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian got on the end of a sensational cross from Youri Tielemans to fire into the back of the net.

But his strike was wiped out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who pounced on the loose ball from a corner routine to haul the scoreline level at 1-1.

The momentum ebbed and flowed between the two sides, but neither could land the decisive blow, and they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

One United star who set himself apart was Maguire.

Maguire’s performance

Maguire found his teammates with 31 of the 34 passes he attempted (91% individual pass accuracy). He found his intended target with all three long balls he pinged (100% long-ball accuracy).

The England international touched the ball 53 times.

He was a colossus defensively alongside Lisandro Martinez in the first half and Leny Yoro in the second period of the game.

Maguire registered two interceptions, in addition to six clearances and the same number of recoveries. He also made three tackles, winning one of them.

The United man won nine duels, five on the ground and four in the air.

StatisticDetail
Passes Attempted34
Passes Completed31
Overall Pass Accuracy91%
Long Balls Attempted3
Long Balls Completed3
Long Ball Accuracy100%
Touches55
Interceptions2
Clearances6
Recoveries6
Tackles3
Tackles Won1
Total Duels Won9
Ground Duels Won5
Aerial Duels Won4
Center-Back Partner (1st Half)Lisandro Martinez
Center-Back Partner (2nd Half)Leny Yoro

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Maguire and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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