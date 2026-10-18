6 clearances, 6 recoveries, 9 duels won: Harry Maguire delivers defensive masterclass in Leeds draw



Manchester United’s dreadful start to the new season continued on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by old rivals Leeds United.

Draw

Michael Carrick and his players made their way to Elland Road firmly in the hot seat, following woeful displays against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

They came up against an in-form Leeds side, who had suffered just their first defeat of the season at the hands of reigning champions Arsenal last weekend.

In what felt like a throwback contest laden with grit and fierce rivalry, United were good value for their first-half lead, which was secured by Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian got on the end of a sensational cross from Youri Tielemans to fire into the back of the net.

But his strike was wiped out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who pounced on the loose ball from a corner routine to haul the scoreline level at 1-1.

The momentum ebbed and flowed between the two sides, but neither could land the decisive blow, and they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The points are shared on the road. https://t.co/MNFOniO4X2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

One United star who set himself apart was Maguire.

Maguire’s performance

Maguire found his teammates with 31 of the 34 passes he attempted (91% individual pass accuracy). He found his intended target with all three long balls he pinged (100% long-ball accuracy).

The England international touched the ball 53 times.

He was a colossus defensively alongside Lisandro Martinez in the first half and Leny Yoro in the second period of the game.

Maguire registered two interceptions, in addition to six clearances and the same number of recoveries. He also made three tackles, winning one of them.

The United man won nine duels, five on the ground and four in the air.

Statistic Detail Passes Attempted 34 Passes Completed 31 Overall Pass Accuracy 91% Long Balls Attempted 3 Long Balls Completed 3 Long Ball Accuracy 100% Touches 55 Interceptions 2 Clearances 6 Recoveries 6 Tackles 3 Tackles Won 1 Total Duels Won 9 Ground Duels Won 5 Aerial Duels Won 4 Center-Back Partner (1st Half) Lisandro Martinez Center-Back Partner (2nd Half) Leny Yoro

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Maguire and his teammates are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images