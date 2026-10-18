“They showed it today”: Michael Carrick says Man United stars put one major criticism to bed in Leeds draw



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has stressed that his players firmly shut down any suggestions that they’re not playing for one another during the 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Held

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the second half to cancel out Bryan Mbeumo’s first-half opener as Leeds denied United all three points at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Mbeumo broke the deadlock when he met Youri Tielemans’ cross and fired home.

UNITED

UNITED

UNITED https://t.co/S8WFR19Wc5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

In a gritty and testing game that evoked contests of the past, United employed a fluid formation amid continuing uncertainty regarding Carrick’s future in the dugout.

United’s frustration increased when Calvert-Lewin connected with a ball from a corner-kick routine and beat Senne Lammens from close range.

Momentum swung between the sides, but neither could find a winner, and they settled for a share of the points.

UNITED

UNITED

UNITED https://t.co/S8WFR19Wc5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

United’s winless run reaches six after the stalemate, with Carrick’s side still in the bottom half and Leeds seventh.

Carrick spoke to reporters after the final whistle and shared his verdict on the performance and the result.

Carrick’s view

The United head coach told BBC Match of the Day, “eah, it was a tough game for both teams I think. It was one of those challenging games. You could feel there was an edge to the game. It was a good game.”

“Maybe if you talk about top quality, maybe it wasn’t top, top quality I think we are capable of playing. I think in little moments and spells we played some really good football. It’s a tough place to come. With the results we’ve had we weren’t quite flowing but there’s enough in there to take from it.”

“We had to work for it. I was proud of the boys for the way they went about it in difficult circumstances. A point is a point. It is a step forward for us.”

Asked about the result being more about effort and application, he replied, “It’s a bit more than just effort and that. It is the way you go about it. The plan. The responsibilities. The roles. I thought the boys took that responsibility on really well for the most part and to go a goal up and concede in that way is disappointing.”

“I thought we defended pretty well as a team for all the game. Long throws, corners, they are a threat. It was a tense game, a tight game. It was kind of one of those games which could have gone both ways so we take the point and move on.”

Asked about the noise that has engulfed the club over the past few weeks and whether the plaers had any questions to answer, he remarked, “They didn’t from me. I suppose you’re looking at the togetherness, the spirit, the unit. I don’t doubt that within the group and they’ve shown that even more so in the last two days.”

“They showed it today. It is clear they want to do well. They are a really tight group. Things haven’t gone our way. Some of it is to do with us. Some of it is a bit here and there and luck in moments. The way that we went about it today gives me a lot of belief in us moving forward that we are a strong group and if we build on that with the quality we have got in the group already we will win football matches.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images