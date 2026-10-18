Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are major doubts for Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United today.

Carrick was already managing a growing absentee list

It was relayed by The Peoples Person on Saturday that Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui had not made the initial journey to Leeds. Sesko has been sidelined since suffering a shin injury against Brighton and Hove Albion in the League Cup, while Dorgu and Mazraoui sustained knocks on international duty.

Mainoo and Shaw had both missed the 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid. Asked about the pair before the Leeds fixture, Michael Carrick said their availability would be assessed closer to the game. It would now appear that the assessment resulted in two shakes of the head.

Fresh claim over team journey

Club insider Sully claims that Mainoo and Shaw had not travelled to the game with the rest of the squad.

“Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are both big doubts for #MUFC’s game against #LUFC today,” the insider posted on X. “The England international pair haven’t travelled to the game with the rest of the squad. Remains to be seen if they’ve travelled solo but seems unlikely.”

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are both big doubts for #MUFC's game against #LUFC today. The England international pair haven't travelled to the game with the rest of the squad. Remains to be seen if they've travelled solo but seems unlikely @UtdDistrict https://t.co/bawAtHQjwX pic.twitter.com/43X388pMrE — Sully (@SullyTalkz) October 18, 2026

Absences deepen the Elland Road selection squeeze

If all five players are unavailable, Carrick will face a punishing selection squeeze at Elland Road. Leeds have impressed this year with the intensity of their football under Daniel Farke, and United cannot afford to arrive with a plan dependent on unlikely late fitness boosts.

Final Thoughts

Neither Mainoo nor Shaw travelled with the rest of the United squad today.

It may be due to last minute fitness checks, but it seems unlikely.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images