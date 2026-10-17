Leny Yoro is finally having a breakout season at Manchester United.

The last two seasons focused on whether he would live up to the hype and break into the team. Now, he is doing exactly that, delivering quality performances whenever he plays.

Yoro has yet to have a poor game. His calm composure and exceptional technical ability on the ball have helped him stand out.

Those fine displays earned him a call-up from Zinedine Zidane to the France senior squad for the September Nations League fixtures. He was summoned to replace the injured Ibrahima Konaté and, while some suggested he was only there to make up the numbers, that was not the case.

Zidane called him up with the intention of playing him, and he did so against Belgium, where Yoro produced a masterclass.

Following that performance, there has been a clamour for Michael Carrick to be bold and play the Frenchman. The United boss has now done exactly that in the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid.

Carrick knows Yoro’s time is now

Carrick is likely to continue doing so, as he hinted while praising the young defender to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan:

“Leny does a lot of really, really good things and we’ve got high hopes for Leny.

“He’s desperate to learn; he wants to improve. At some point he’s going to make some mistakes or get things wrong. That’s part of learning and developing, too.

“So it’s getting the balance with him and helping him through that. He can play right-back, he can play centre-half, and he’s got a really big future.”

Man United should take full advantage of Yoro’s rise

Yoro is clearly showing real quality and has finally found his stride in England.

Given his current trajectory and confidence, Carrick should look to play him more regularly. That is how he will eventually become undroppable and live up to the hype.

If United waste this opportunity, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are already keen, will be ready to pounce on the United number 15.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

