

Michael Carrick has been speaking to the media in the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

For every word of the first part of the presser, including a feisty grilling over Every word of Michael Carrick’s Leeds United pre-match press conference – live updates” target=”_blank”>Lisandro Martinez’ criticism of Jason Wilcox, click here.

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