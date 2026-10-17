Home » Every word of Michael Carrick’s Leeds United pre-match press conference (embargoed section)

Every word of Michael Carrick’s Leeds United pre-match press conference (embargoed section)

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Carrick


Michael Carrick has been speaking to the media in the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

For every word of the first part of the presser, including a feisty grilling over Every word of Michael Carrick’s Leeds United pre-match press conference – live updates” target=”_blank”>Lisandro Martinez’ criticism of Jason Wilcox, click here.

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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