3 key passes, 1 assist, 4 duels won: Youri Tielemans proves worth to Michael Carrick in advanced role versus Leeds

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Summary

The Red Devils went ahead after 35 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo completed a fine move to put United in the lead going into half time.

Unfortunately, United’s frail defence was once again exposed when Dominic Calvert-Lewin bullied his way into the penalty box and scored an equaliser.

The draw in isolation was not a poor result, but the fact that United now have one league win in seven very much heaps the pressure on Michael Carrick and his team.

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian has not been everybody’s cup of tea since joining the club in the summer, but he is certainly playing regularly, proving how important he is to Michael Carrick.

With Carlos Baleba starting alongside Andrey Santos in the midfield, Tielemans has been afforded a more attacking position in the last two matches.

Tielemans took advantage of this by grabbing an assist when he broke down the right and played an inch-perfect pass for Mbeumo to expertly finish.

He made three key passes in the match and created two big chances for his side.

Tielemans completed two of his three cross attempts and also completed 79% of his passes in general.

The Belgian international also had one shot blocked as he is still searching for his first goal for the club.

Tielemans helped out defensively by making one interception and three clearances during the game.

The midfielder also came out on top in two aerial duels and two ground battles during his 84 minutes on the pitch before he was replaced by Matheus Cunha.

Y. Tielemans Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 1 Minutes 84 Starts 1 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 1 Goals + assists 1 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0.02 xA (PL) 0.41 xG + xA (PL) 0.43 Avg rating 7.70 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 28 Accurate passes 22 Pass accuracy % 78.6% Key passes 3 Dribbles attempted 0 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % – Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Tackles + interceptions 2 Blocks 1 Duels 9 Duels won 4 Duels won % 44.4% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 1 Fouls committed 2 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images