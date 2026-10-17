Maddison identifies the rare trait that makes Bruno Fernandes unique among Premier League stars

Bruno Fernandes is arguably the best player in the Premier League.

His form this season has been concerning, although some suggest he is playing through an injury, which could explain why he has not been as commanding as he was last term.

Even so, who would doubt him after he scooped the Premier League Playmaker of the Season, Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year, and PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards?

Fernandes is in a class of his own, so it is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison does not hesitate when explaining why he rates the Portuguese as the league’s best.

Maddison gushes over Bruno Fernandes

The Spurs midfielder appeared on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, where he was asked to name his best Premier League player. He replied: “I will base it on last season, Bruno Fernandes for me.

“He has so much quality. No fear — it does not matter how many times he gives the ball away; he still wants it and tries things. He always does the numbers, he is always available, he’s a brilliant player. I love watching him.

“One thing about Bruno Fernandes I love is the runs he makes in behind. He makes so many good runs. He’s not a fast player, but the timing of his deep runs past the striker is superb. He gets a lot of chances and creates a lot of opportunities for himself and others from those runs.”

Too early to call it a bad season for Fernandes

Form is temporary, class is permanent. Given what Fernandes showed last season, there should be no doubting what an outstanding player he is.

He may be going through a difficult patch, but the Portuguese can turn things around.

By matchday eight last season, he had yet to register an assist. Yet after finally setting one up against Liverpool, he went on an incredible run that saw him break the single-season Premier League record with 21 assists.

Bruno Fernandes Stat Premier League FA Cup League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League FA Cup League Cup All competitions Apps 35 1 1 37 Minutes 3066 90 45 3201 Starts 35 1 0 36 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 9 0 0 9 Non-penalty goals 5 0 0 5 Assists 21 1 0 22 Goals + assists 30 1 0 31 Minutes per goal 341 – – 356 xG (PL) 10.79 – – 10.79 xA (PL) 12.28 – – 12.28 xG + xA (PL) 23.07 – – 23.07 Avg rating 7.63 7.30 8.20 7.64 Shots 55 2 1 58 Shots on target 24 1 1 26 Shot accuracy % 43.6% 50.0% 100.0% 44.8% Conversion % 16.4% – – 15.5% Passes 1995 78 57 2130 Accurate passes 1640 60 48 1748 Pass accuracy % 82.2% 76.9% 84.2% 82.1% Key passes 137 5 1 143 Dribbles attempted 36 1 0 37 Dribbles completed 15 1 0 16 Dribble success % 41.7% 100.0% – 43.2% Tackles 54 2 2 58 Interceptions 20 2 0 22 Tackles + interceptions 74 4 2 80 Blocks 5 1 0 6 Duels 272 6 5 283 Duels won 124 4 2 130 Duels won % 45.6% 66.7% 40.0% 45.9% Dribbled past 39 0 1 40 Fouls won 35 1 0 36 Fouls committed 25 0 0 25 Offsides 4 0 0 4 Yellow cards 5 0 0 5 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 1 0 0 1 Penalties scored 4 0 0 4 Penalties missed 2 0 0 2 Clean sheets 7 0 0 7

This season he already has three league goals and an assist. It may simply be a case of him finding his spark again and silencing the doubting Thomases.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

