Manchester United remain keen to further reinforce their midfield in upcoming transfer windows.

Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, prioritised the midfield over all other squad issues during the summer as he sought to revamp United’s options, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

Baleba has impressed in his first three appearances, but Santos and Tielemans have produced mixed performances so far and have left a lot to be desired.

Manchester United “ready to battle” Liverpool for Felix Nmecha

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

It is claimed that United, who were strongly linked with Nmecha over the summer, have maintained a persistent interest in the Germany international and are understood to have “made contact as they assess options ahead of the winter window.”

Nmecha came through the ranks at Manchester City before establishing himself at Wolfsburg and then Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

It is believed that the 26-year-old’s background adds to his appeal in England.

“His performances for club and country have strengthened his reputation as a versatile, energetic central midfielder capable of contributing in both boxes,” the report adds.

Apart from United, Liverpool are also thought to be keen on Nmecha.

Dortmund remain firm

Nmecha extended his contract until June 2030 earlier this year and is considered central to head coach Niko Kovač’s plans.

Furthermore, there is no active release clause that can be triggered in January, with sources indicating that an €80 million (£67.4m) clause will become available only from the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, Dortmund allegedly value him significantly higher, with figures in the region of €90-100m frequently mentioned.

As such, it would be difficult to sign Nmecha from Dortmund mid-season, and “any realistic move is more likely to materialise at the end of the season, not in the coming weeks.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Interest in midfielder widely reported in the summer

✅ The player’s profile suited to Premier League football

⚠️ Source has a poor track record

TPP view

We believe Nmecha has the skill set to improve United, but the suggestion of a move seems far-fetched.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images