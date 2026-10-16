Troy Parrott: Man United quietly laying groundwork for former Spurs striker’s Premier League return

Manchester United have plenty to address in their squad if they are to build a formidable team capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

One such area is the striking department. After the attacking mini-overhaul in the summer of 2025, which brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško, one would have thought the 20-time English champions had secured their attack for the next decade.

A year later, however, it is clear that the attack is not yet where it needs to be.

Šeško’s injury struggles have clearly exposed the lack of an out-and-out striker when the Slovenian hitman is unavailable.

His absence leaves the team without a physical presence up top. Indeed, they miss someone who keeps defenders on their toes, someone who does not need a hatful of chances to score.

Signing a direct Šeško alternative should therefore be on the agenda in 2027.

With that said, who are the Red Devils pursuing?

Troy Parrott

Several strikers have appeared on the Red Devils’ radar, and Spanish outlet Ficherio has now added former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott to Ineos’ list of targets.

Ficherio note that “Manchester United’s sporting management is closely monitoring the young striker [Troy Parrott].”

They further reveal that “United have scouts following the striker’s performances live in both La Liga and Europe.”

Expensive deal

If the Red Devils were to act on their interest, they would clearly have to spend big.

Parrott’s contract with Real Betis runs until 2031, and those calling the shots at Heliópolis will only let him go if they trigger his €80 million (£67.5m) release clause.

That is a hefty amount to pay for a backup, but given Parrott’s numbers: six goals and an assist in 11 games for club and country, he may prove worth it if he sustains that form.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Answers United’s transfer need

⚠️ Links not corroborated by any other credible source

TPP view

We believe that with Man United’s desire to sign a top striker to fill in for Šeško, they will cast their nets wide, so it makes sense for Parrott to pop up on their radar.

Featured image by Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images