Manchester United have made a decision regarding a move for Sporting CP star Maxi Araujo ahead of the January transfer window.

Signings expected

United are expected to make additions to their squad at the turn of the year after failing to address crucial areas in the summer.

After finishing third and securing Champions League football, the United chiefs failed to capitalise on the momentum created by Michael Carrick and his players. United opted to focus all their attention on strengthening the midfield, while neglecting other positions, including striker, centre-back, and left-back.

United secured the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

The Red Devils explored a deal for Lewis Hall but quickly backed out after Newcastle United made it clear he was not for sale.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the power brokers at Old Trafford have privately admitted that they failed in the summer window and erred by not adopting a more aggressive approach.

After the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Lisandro Martinez launched a scathing attack on the hierarchy, accusing them of failing to back Michael Carrick adequately.

Martinez particularly criticised director of football Jason Wilcox. The Argentine has since apologised for his outburst.

Araujo has been the subject of repeated links with United, stemming from his outstanding form for Sporting CP and his World Cup performances with Uruguay; a summer move, needless to say, did not materialise.

Now, an update on his situation has been provided.

Araujo update

According to SportWitness, Sporting CP demanded around €45-50 million for Araujo despite the player having an €80 million release clause.

Even with the asking price reduced, neither United nor Arsenal submitted a concrete offer. Araujo subsequently put pen to paper on a new contract, bringing the speculation to an end.

SportWitness claim that United and Arsenal remain admirers of Araujo, but neither club has any immediate plans to sign him.

“Arsenal and Manchester United are not planning to make immediate advances to sign Sporting’s Maxi Araújo, a source has informed Sport Witness.”

“A source has informed Sport Witness that there’s ‘nothing new’ about the Gunners and the Old Trafford club. There have been no developments since the two clubs first showed interest six months ago.”

The 26-year-old left-back has contributed one goal and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Man United’s interest in Araujo has previously been reported.

⚠️ Requires corroboration from a more reliable source or news outlet.

TPP view

Man United’s interest in Araujo is nothing new but it’s too early to say whether or not a January swoop is on the cards.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images