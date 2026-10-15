

Signing a left-back should be at the very top of Manchester United’s transfer agenda in 2027.

The fact that the 20-time English champions travelled to face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League without a natural left-back exposed the mistake of not completing that transfer.

Beyond the midfield, it was already clear that an alternative to Luke Shaw needed to be pursued. Yet none was secured.

Now, Ineos cannot wait until the winter transfer window to address the problem.

A move for their top target, Lewis Hall, is now off the table. The Englishman has just signed a new contract with Newcastle United and has made it clear he wants to stay on Tyneside for the long term.

David Raum links

United must therefore cast a wider net, and RB Leipzig’s David Raum is one name on their radar.

The German has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford and is understood to have been among the options Ineos considered as an alternative to Hall.

Meanwhile, with Raum entering the final year of his contract at the Red Bull Arena, the 20-time champions are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. They hope to secure him at a bargain price in January or on a free transfer next summer.

Transfer hint

Raum himself has now suggested that his future may not lie in Leipzig.

Speaking to Sky Germany, as per Buli news, he said: “I can honestly and objectively say that there have been no intensive discussions with the club at all, neither before the season nor now. I think that communication has started to get going a little recently.

“I want to lead by example through my performances and mentality, regardless of my contractual situation, and I will continue to do that until my very last day here in Leipzig. Whatever happens after that.”

Come get me plea

Those remarks carry the unmistakable flavour of a ‘come get me’ plea, especially given the persistent links with a departure.

They may yet prompt Leipzig to offer a new contract to block any cut-price exit. For United’s sake, one can only hope the German club resists the urge.

An attack-minded, high-energy hybrid left-back, Raum appears well placed to revolutionise the Red Devils’ left-hand side should a deal materialise.