“We totally dominated”: Eva Olid purrs over fifth consecutive victory for Man United Women

Manchester United Women secured their fifth win of the season and their fifth consecutive victory against Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Match

After a poor start to the season, United have roared back and their situation now appears much more positive.

United took the lead early on when Ella Toone scored a lovely looping effort to put her side in front.

The impressive Andrea Medina then added her second goal of the season with a first-time finish.

Charlton struck back, but Julia Zigiotti made sure of the points by finishing off an impressive move.

Eva Olid comments

Olid was naturally impressed with her side’s efforts when she spoke to the club’s media after the match in London.

Commenting on scoring three goals in the opening half an hour, she explained, “I think the first half was really good, with really nice football, combinations and great chances. We conceded from a defensive transition, a counter attack. We knew that could be their strength, but we totally dominated the first half.”

The Catalan did think the team showed their imperfections in the second half, though.

She added, “I think in the second half we relaxed a little, and I said to the players that cannot happen. We need to kill the game. When you are dominating, you need to kill the game. We gave [Charlton] a little hope. We were still in control, but, as I said, we had to take our chances. In the second half, there were moments when we could have kept the ball more, but we were forcing passes. Sometimes we had the space and needed to play forward.”

Nonetheless, she accepted it was a learning experience and that some nice goals, good football and three points add a whole lot of positivity.

United Women now face a tough week, as they will play Liverpool in the Players’ Cup midweek before a league match against champions Manchester City next weekend.

She stated, “we need to learn from our mistakes and keep improving, even when we win. But we also need to keep the good things we did today. Next week, we have Liverpool on Wednesday in the cup. It’s going to be a difficult week because City don’t have a game on Wednesday, whereas we do. They will come fresh, but we have a good squad that can help us go to City and perform.”

Man United Women results Season 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W

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