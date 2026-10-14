Manchester United Women had numerous players in action on Tuesday night on international duty.

Elisabeth Terland was the main story as she scored a stunning hat-trick against Romania in a 6-0 victory for Norway.

She converted a penalty and scored two other goals to make it a wonderful international break for herself and her nation, securing an 8-0 aggregate win over the Romanians.

Sweden

The Swedes dismantled Lithuania 10-0 to win 15-0 on aggregate in their qualifying match.

Hanna Lundkvist scored a goal for Sweden, and Julia Zigiotti and Anna Sandberg were also included in the starting line-up.

Monica Jusu-Bah was an unused substitute in the match.

Wales

Mared Griffiths grabbed an assist in Wales’ 3-0 win over Albania, giving them a 4-0 victory on aggregate.

Safia Middleton-Patel started in goal and kept another clean sheet, while youngster Scarlett Hill started at right-back in the match.

England

Maya Le Tissier once again started for England in their 5-0 win over Greece, giving the Lionesses an 8-1 aggregate victory.

Jess Park also came on for the final 30 minutes, while Ella Toone was once again an unused substitute in the match.

The Netherlands

Dominique Janssen also played in the Netherlands’ comfortable 3-0 win over Hungary, giving the Dutch an 11-0 aggregate win.

Friendlies

Hinata Miyazawa played 30 minutes of Japan’s 1-2 loss to Germany, with Lea Schuller not involved for Germany.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce started for the United States in their 2-2 draw with Spain.

She made a mistake leading to a goal in an uncharacteristically poor performance.

Andrea Medina also started for Spain, playing 78 minutes before being substituted.

Finally, Rebeca Bernal also played 79 minutes of Mexico’s 3-1 victory over Jamaica.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images