Manchester United Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has been incredible for the club since joining.

United career to date

The American joined the club from OL Reign in the United States in 2023.

She served as an understudy for Mary Earps in her first season, but when the England keeper left the club, she was promoted to number one.

Tullis-Joyce has not looked back and has made herself one of the club’s most important players.

The 29-year-old continues to impress and provides such a stable backing for this United Women side.

Save of the month

Tullis-Joyce’s importance to the side was underlined recently when she saved eight shots against Liverpool to help keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory before the international break.

This was the most ever by a United keeper in a WSL game.

8 – Phallon Tullis-Joyce made eight saves today against Liverpool, the most ever by a Manchester United goalkeeper in a @BarclaysWSL game. Wall. #OptaOnWSL https://t.co/1vQ7MzqNmi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2026

Nonetheless, it was her efforts against Arsenal in September that were rewarded by the league.

United played wonderfully well and were unlucky not to snatch all three points in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

The American keeper had to be at her best, though, to pull off a stunning save.

The club’s official website reports, “Phallon Tullis-Joyce has won the Women’s Super League Save of the Month award for September 2026. Our American keeper was recognised for her acrobatic stop from Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, during the first half of our 1-1 draw with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.”

The save was crucial as it kept the scores level entering the half-time break.

Take a bow, Phallon Tullis-Joyce 👏💯 👀 https://t.co/jG5L7Vtip5 https://t.co/immn6gaoFS — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 9, 2026

The site also adds, “the stop saw off competition from Khiara Keating (Liverpool), Akane Okuma (Aston Villa) and Misa Rodriguez (Arsenal) to claim the accolade.”

It is, surprisingly, the first time the United keeper has won this award. Nonetheless, she has been named in the Team of the Year and received the Golden Glove prize for the most clean sheets in a campaign.

Featured image Ric Tapia via Getty Images