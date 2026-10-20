Everyone at United admits Jason Wilcox’s one transfer decision was a huge misstep

Manchester United will face Como in the Champions League in a match that could prove pivotal in dictating the direction of their European campaign this season.

The Red Devils currently find themselves 18th in the table after securing a win over Sabah FK, followed by a defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United failed to strengthen their defence

After the 2-0 loss in the Spanish capital, Lisandro Martinez underlined frustrations behind the scenes by criticising United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, for his work in the transfer market.

INEOS headed into the summer fully aware that the ageing and injury-prone Luke Shaw was the only senior left-back at the club following the departure of Tyrell Malacia.

Yet, Wilcox failed to bring in a left-back and, as everyone expected, with Shaw struggling with injury issues, Michael Carrick finds himself in a precarious position amid United’s disastrous run of form.

Martinez has issued a formal apology for his outburst in Madrid, but it is difficult to disagree with the Argentina international, who remains a key part of the leaky defence, with just one clean sheet to show for this term.

Man United hierarchy acknowledge they made a mistake

According to The i Paper, Manchester United’s hierarchy are already looking at ways to overhaul the squad next summer.

It is understood there is recognition, even among senior figures, that the defence should have been addressed in the summer.

“Everyone at the club, at all levels, recognises United’s hierarchy made a huge misstep in not signing a left-back,” the report states.

Lewis Hall was United’s preferred target for the left-back role, and it is claimed the Red Devils will revisit the deal for the Newcastle United man next summer.

United are also long-term admirers of Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert, but they are set to face plenty of competition for the French full-back’s signature.

Furthermore, INEOS reportedly intend to sign at least one central defensive option and, should Martinez leave, they could sign another.

The club’s recruitment team have already “set the wheels in motion to completely transform the rearguard roster.”

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