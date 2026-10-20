Manchester United wanted to sign an experienced striker and a left-sided forward over the summer.

However, neither player arrived, as Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, failed to offload Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford.

The out-of-favour pair have played a minimal role so far this season, and Benjamin Sesko has struggled to remain available for action, further intensifying the need for attacking reinforcements.

Manchester United plot “stunning double raid” on Crystal Palace

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are monitoring Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, who is considering whether to sign a contract extension offered by Crystal Palace.

Sarr’s camp are thought to be happy with the contract offer put forward by Palace, but “the deal remains unsigned as the player weighs up his next move.”

The 28-year-old has attracted attention from Turkey and the Saudi Pro League.

United are also believed to be in the picture ahead of the January transfer window.

The Old Trafford hierarchy view him as an outstanding option who could offer valuable versatility by operating centrally as well as in wider attacking positions.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s stance on Manchester United transfer

It is added that Sarr is not the only Palace attacker on United’s radar, with the Red Devils also keen on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

A separate report from talkSPORT claims Mateta would be keen on a move to Old Trafford in January.

It is understood the Eagles could be forced to cash in on their French star mid-season.

Mateta is reportedly not willing to extend his contract in South London, and his current deal expires in the summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United need to strengthen their attack

✅ Both players widely linked with United

⚠️ No official move has yet been reported

TPP view

We believe both Sarr and Mateta fit United’s needs but Palace are unlikely to lose both stars in January.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images