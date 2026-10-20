Wesley: United step up interest in AS Roma ace ahead of January window

Manchester United are likely to be looking towards the winter transfer window for solutions after a poor start to the new season. The English giants have managed just one win in seven Premier League games this season and are 13th in the league table.

Last weekend, Michael Carrick’s team took the lead against Leeds United at Elland Road, but conceded late and drew the game 1-1. It was the fourth time in 11 games across competitions this season that the Red Devils have either lost or drawn a game after taking the lead.

United’s inability to keep goals out has put the spotlight on the backline, which has been underperforming for a while. The defence could be a focus of INEOS’ activity in January, while they could also be tempted to sign a new left-back as Luke Shaw’s replacement.

A new right-back could be on their wish list as well, with Diogo Dalot failing to impress. One player who could address both positions and also give the Red Devils an attacking edge is Wesley Franca, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while.

Wesley suits United’s requirements

Wesley rose through the ranks at Flamengo, before breaking into the senior side in 2021. The Brazilian was quite impressive with the South American giants, prompting AS Roma to come calling in the summer of 2025.

Blessed with blistering pace, Wesley is a modern full-back who loves bombing forward and has the stamina to cover ground for the entire 90 minutes. As such, the 23-year-old hit the ground running at the Stadio Olimpico and has since become a first-team regular for the Serie A giants.

This season, Wesley has registered one assist in eight appearances across competitions for Roma, all but one of which have been starts.

Wesley Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Serie A 6 6 - 1 - - 432' UEFA Champions League 2 2 - - 1 - 180' Total 8 7 - 1 1 - 612'

Wesley’s qualities make him a fine successor to Luke Shaw. Naturally right-footed, the Brazilian is also comfortable on the right wing, making him a possible alternative to Dalot as well.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that United could face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race for the Roma star. It now appears that the Red Devils have stepped up their pursuit ahead of the winter transfer window.

United eyeing Wesley

According to Football Insider, United are contemplating a move for Wesley ahead of the January transfer window. The report states: “Manchester United are keeping tabs on Roma right-back Wesley ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report also confirms that Arsenal and Newcastle United are in the race for the Brazilian and suggests that both clubs are ready to make a move. It continues: “The Brazil international is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs at the moment, with Arsenal and Newcastle also keen to make a move.”

“Sources say that Wesley’s versatility holds the ‘key’ to United’s interest, as Michael Carrick’s side are in the market for reinforcements in both full-back positions.”

Roma have set a £50 million price tag on the player’s head, but that valuation could rise further. The report states that the asking price could pose a problem for United, adding: “United have been clear admirers of Wesley over a sustained period, but that price tag may prove prohibitive for them in the middle of the season.”

“However, their desire to strengthen in the full-back positions remains a clear priority for the Old Trafford outfit, and Wesley has already been established as a clear target in that department.”

Final Thoughts

United are in serious need of reinforcements in the winter transfer window and Wesley could solve more than one problem. While prising him away from Roma will not be easy amid growing competition, the Brazilian could be a game changer for the Red Devils.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Wesley has previously been linked with United.

⚠️ Roma would be reluctant to part with a key player midway through the season.

TPP view

We believe Wesley could be on United’s wish list ahead of January, but it is too early to speculate whether INEOS will make a move for him during the winter transfer window.

Featured image by Paolo Bruno via Getty Images