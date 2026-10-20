How and where to watch Como 1907 vs Manchester United across the globe

Manchester United travel to Italy to face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

With just two wins in ten matches, the Red Devils are desperate for three points, especially after losing last time out against Atletico Madrid in the competition.

Europe

The match is scheduled during the earlier slot of European fixtures, as it starts at 17:45 local time in the UK and Ireland.

TNT Sports holds the rights to broadcast the game in both countries.

In Portugal, the match will kick off at the same time but will be broadcast on DAZN.

Supporters in Spain can catch the game on Movistar, with the match starting at 18:45 local time. French viewers can tune in on Canal Plus, and German fans can watch on DAZN.

North America

The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States, with kick-off at 13:45 Eastern Time, 12:45 Central, 11:45 Mountain, and 10:45 on the west coast.

In Canada, fans can tune in on DAZN.

Africa

Moroccan supporters can watch the game at 16:45 local time on beIN Sports.

Cameroonian and Nigerian fans can see the match from 17:45 on SuperSport, while South African fans can watch at 18:45.

Kenyans will have to wait a little longer, until 19:45, to see the match.

Asia

Chinese fans can tune in on iQiyi from 00:45 on Thursday morning, while Japanese supporters will have to stay up until 01:45 to watch the game on WOWOW.

Finally, Australians will be able to catch the game at 03:45 early on Thursday morning on Stan Sport.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images