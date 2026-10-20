Home » Man United prepare for historic tie against a nemesis they know only too well

Man United prepare for historic tie against a nemesis they know only too well

Cesc Fabregas leads Como against the Red Devils in their first ever Champions League meeting.

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Cesc Fabregas

Manchester United travel to the scenic north of Italy to face Como in the Champions League. This season marks the first time the Italian club have ever played in Europe, as well as their first match against an English side.

Here are three storylines to follow.

Historic match

As previously mentioned, this is the first time Manchester United have ever faced Como, a club with a long history as one of the smaller teams in Italy.

Como have, incredibly, risen from bankruptcy in the Italian fourth division to the Champions League in just under a decade.

They finished fourth last year in Serie A, ahead of giants AC Milan and Juventus. They now have the reward of welcoming Manchester United in Europe’s premier competition.

Record vs Italian clubs

Fans of a certain age will remember titanic tussles against Italian sides in the 1990s, such as those against Juventus and Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have a proud record against Italy’s finest, winning 21 of 43 matches against them.

They have lost 15 matches, with only seven ending as draws.

United’s last result in Italy was a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in 2021.

Cesc Fabregas

The Catalan coach has done a terrific job so far as Como manager.

He has transformed the side into a tactically disciplined, exciting team who can cause any opponent problems.

Manchester United had many battles against the player when he represented Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.

What’s more, United pursued the player in the summer of 2013 when David Moyes was manager, but the club could not get a deal over the line.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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