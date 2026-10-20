Marcus Rashford set for landmark Man United career achievement in Como clash

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is poised to reach a landmark club milestone during Wednesday’s clash against Como.

Rashford concerns

There are doubts regarding whether Rashford will be fit and available to Michael Carrick for selection when United come up against Como in the Champions League.

Rashford missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. Carrick revealed that the forward is dealing with a hip injury, which the club has been managing carefully.

The England international was on the bench at Elland Road but remained an unused substitute despite United needing a goal after the visitors restored parity through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Rashford was absent as the United squad participated in a light training session at Carrington. He was not spotted. Other absentees included Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko.

Should Rashford feature against Como, it would mark a special United achievement for him.

Career landmark

United note that last week’s defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was Rashford’s 49th appearance in the Champions League.

He has played 34 times for United in the European competition. His other 15 appearances came for loan clubs Aston Villa (4) and Barcelona (11).

Should Rashford step onto the pitch, he will draw level with Bill Foulkes and Ronny Johnsen on 35 United matches in the Champions League.

In the 34 Champions League appearances Rashford has made for United, he has notched 12 goals.

According to the statisticians Opta, only Harry Kane (34), Raheem Sterling (20) and United legend Andy Cole (18) have scored more than Rashford’s 17 goals in their opening 50 Champions League appearances among English players.

Como vs. United kicks off at 5.45 pm.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images