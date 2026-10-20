Why CL clash between Como and Man United is at risk of being called off

Manchester United prepare to take on Como in the Champions League amid a defensive crisis.

United’s leaky defence has kept just one clean sheet in their first 10 games of the season across all competitions.

To make matters worse, Leny Yoro is unavailable for the trip to Italy after being sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid. Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven are also expected to remain sidelined after missing Sunday’s draw with Leeds United.

As such, United’s makeshift backline could be in for another rough ride against Como, who are known for their attacking style of play.

Severe weather could hamper Como vs. Manchester United

Speaking of a rough ride, UEFA officials may face a major scheduling headache in Lombardy tomorrow.

Manchester United are scheduled to face Como at 5:45pm on Wednesday evening UK time.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Champions League fixture is at risk of being called off and postponed.

🚨 BREAKING: Como vs. Manchester United at risk of being called off, due to a severe weather warning. #MUFC https://t.co/ceVhAZ8YfH — Shaun Irvine (@_shaunirvine) October 20, 2026

Torrential rain could bring disruption to the clash between the two sides, as Lombardy has been issued with an orange warning for rain.

“This is described as a severe warning of dangerous weather and there is a call for vigilance,” the report states. “Rain has fallen throughout Tuesday afternoon and into the evening in northern Italy, and is set to continue until the end of the match on Wednesday.”

Simon Peach of the Press Association has also reported that 64mm of rain is forecast before kick-off.

Furthermore, only one of the four stands at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia is covered, meaning fans could encounter very wet conditions.

Carrick looking forward to battle in Como

Michael Carrick is not too worried about the weather, stating: “No, nothing immediate from me, we’re used to the rain. We’ll make the most of it!”

A positive result against the Serie A outfit would certainly ease the pressure on Carrick, but a defeat would raise more question marks over his time at the helm.

Como boss Cesc Fabregas, who has impressed with his philosophy, was asked about possibly landing on United’s list of potential replacements for Carrick.

“As you can imagine I don’t want to answer that. It’s not a nice question,” the former Arsenal midfielder insisted. “It shows a lack of respect for a great player and coach like Michael Carrick and for United as an institution.”