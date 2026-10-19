Antonio Conte: Major plot in Italy threatens to scupper Man United’s pursuit of serial winner



In seven league games this season, Manchester United have taken just seven points, marking their worst start to a league campaign in more than 40 years.

That record stems from consistently poor performances: just one win, with ten goals scored and ten conceded.

Season Matches W D L GF GA GD Points Clean sheets 2026/27 7 1 4 2 10 10 0 7 0 Updated 19 Oct 2026

There is no sign yet that Ineos have lost patience with Michael Carrick, nor any suggestion he will not be in the dugout when United face Como in the Champions League.

Yet if they continue with Carrick, they risk missing out on their top managerial target.

As results have continued to disappoint, links with several high-profile managers have grown. One name that keeps resurfacing is Antonio Conte.

The Italian has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer. His availability, combined with his proven ability to revive underperforming giants, has convinced many that he could restore glory at Old Trafford almost immediately.

Reports claim the serial winner has already indicated he is ready to take charge at M16 straight away.

Ultimately, it may come down to whether Ineos are prepared to end Carrick’s project and hand Conte the reins.

While the Old Trafford hierarchy are not yet ready to make that call, developments in Italy could soon force their hand. Conte may not remain available for long.

Juventus are struggling too. Sitting eighth in Serie A and eight points off the leaders after seven matches, they are under growing pressure to dismiss Luciano Spalletti, with Conte widely tipped as his replacement.

Media agenda

After another heavy defeat, this time 3-0 at home to Lazio, the Italian press wasted little time floating the idea that Conte’s return to the Continassa is imminent.

Gazzetta dello Sport wrote: “Even more than the Halloween-like standings — Juve are 8th, eight points off the top after just seven games — Spalletti does not have resignation in his DNA. But last night the Juventus world certainly fell asleep dreaming of Antonio Conte.”

Corriere dello Sport added: “Luciano Spalletti is beginning to feel the pressure of a delicate and unpredictable situation. Above all, he can hear the rumours about Antonio Conte echoing through the corridors of the Continassa: face it, Lucio, if this is how things are going, it will be the soundtrack to your hot autumn.”

Given Juventus’s ambition and determination to salvage their season, sustained pressure from fans and the media is likely to see Spalletti sacked. Should that happen, Conte would be the obvious candidate.

In the end, whether it is Juventus or Man United, it may simply come down to which club is prepared to make the hard decision first and bring Conte back for another rescue mission.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images

