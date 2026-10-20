Ten Hag: The Old Trafford decision that left me “embarrassed” and killed my Man United project



Since Sir Alex Ferguson left more than 13 years ago, Manchester United have never truly found his rightful successor.

A revolving door of managers has spun at Old Trafford, and none have restored sustained glory to the Theatre of Dreams.

For a brief period, Ferguson’s former player Michael Carrick looked as though he might finally be the man to lead the club back to the summit.

Carrick sold supporters a genuine dream

His superb run in the second half of last season—12 wins, three draws, and just two defeats—convinced many that the Red Devils were heading in the right direction.

A well-judged summer transfer window, they argued, could have plugged the remaining gaps and left Carrick challenging for the club’s 21st league title.

Instead, United endured another underwhelming window. They missed out on key targets and failed to strengthen crucial areas, most notably at left-back and in central attack.

Carrick is now paying the price. With only one win in seven Premier League games, a thin squad, and a growing injury list, results have dried up. Like so many before him, he appears increasingly likely to carry the can.

As we wait to see whether Carrick can somehow turn the situation around or become the next manager shown the door, the Old Trafford hierarchy has once again found itself under fire for leaving head coaches to take the fall for decisions made higher up.

Ten Hag lifts the lid on the Old Trafford hierarchy

Erik ten Hag has now spoken openly about his own fallout with the club.

The Dutchman revealed that transfer promises were broken and that key decisions were taken without his knowledge or agreement. He never wanted Scott McTominay sold, yet the club completed the deal anyway.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag said: “In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, ‘No selling Scott McTominay’. We would go aligned in the transfer window.

“I make an argument, a reason: we don’t have scoring abilities. Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality. He has United in all his veins. So when they bring up the subject, ‘No’. And in the end, they sold him. I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed.”

He also explained the background to his contract extension and the assurances he received:

“I wouldn’t go on with only one year left,” Ten Hag continued. “So I said, ‘I need an extra year, and we have to do it together’.

“They promised me loyalty, they promised me backing, they promised communication, that we get aligned. We spoke about the issues. But the promises, they didn’t keep. That’s why I got disappointed.”

Looking back, he believes the decision to dismiss him had already been taken:

“I think it was quite weird to separate ways in that moment. All the data was showing we are good. OK, two poor games to Liverpool and Spurs. We were starting the process. Let it progress; the gameplay is getting better.

“Maybe they (the players) can say differently, but I see on the pitch, and every game they fought. Also, my last game, that was probably one of our best games, we should have won against West Ham.

“But I’m sure the process was already ongoing; there were already people — maybe even in the team — who knew what would happen the day after.”

Watching Carrick’s current predicament, it is hard not to feel the same pattern is simply repeating itself. Behind the scenes, INEOS may already have concluded that he is not the long-term answer. Should they move him on, the official line will almost certainly be that he was never the right fit for the project.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers must take real responsibility

Yet if they do decide to part company with Carrick, the former midfielder should not be the only one to leave. Those above him—the decision-makers who failed to give him the tools required to succeed—must also face accountability.

Until the hierarchy starts accepting its share of responsibility, United will keep cycling through managers while the same underlying problems remain firmly in place.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

