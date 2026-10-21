Harry Amass: Carrick decision sparks transfer battle between 12 clubs

Harry Amass’ days as a Manchester United star now appear to be numbered.

It remains deeply frustrating that the Red Devils have mishandled a talent of his quality.

When he first began to establish himself, many tipped him as the next great United left-back. Scouts and coaches saw him as the natural heir to Luke Shaw, thanks to his technical composure and ability on the ball.

During the second half of the 2024-25 season, injuries forced the then head coach to turn to Amass at left-back, and the youngster responded with a series of assured performances.

United subsequently sent him out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday for the 2025-26 campaign. At Hillsborough, he proved an immediate hit and quickly became the Championship side’s standout player.

Unfortunately for the Owls, their league struggles prompted United to recall him mid-season and loan him out to a more competitive club.

Carrow Road nightmare

Norwich City emerged as the preferred destination for the second half of last season. Yet, before Amass could settle at Carrow Road, injury struck in February.

He suffered a serious hamstring problem in training, which ended his 2025-26 season prematurely. After a full rehabilitation, he returned in time for United’s pre-season and delivered decent performances.

Reports at the time, however, suggested the club remained open to selling or loaning him again. Burnley were among the sides linked with a move.

INEOS’s failure to sign a new left-back ultimately convinced them to keep Amass, blocking any exit. He stayed and has since endured a nightmare, being limited to just 18 minutes of first-team football.

Carrick clearly does not rate him, and a departure now makes perfect sense.

Half the Championship would love to sign Harry Amass

The Daily Mail has examined his situation and explained why a January exit looks increasingly likely:

“There is a growing expectation that Harry Amass will leave United in January,” they write, adding that “Confidential understands around a dozen Championship clubs are ready to come back to the negotiating table with the January window fast approaching.”

Valued at around £6 million last summer, it will be fascinating to see whether any of those clubs are prepared to meet United’s asking price, especially after the youngster has seen so little action in recent months.

Losing Amass could end up stinging. If properly nurtured, he could have become a real asset. That said, INEOS can only hope to soften the blow by securing a proven left-back who can hit the ground running.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ United were open to offloading him last summer

✅ Lack of minutes could see him attract more suitors in January

TPP View

We believe that the way Harry Amass has been continually overlooked despite squad injuries means his long-term future lies elsewhere.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images

