Bruno Fernandes’ pointed remarks about Manchester United’s tactical approach in their humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como have left many wondering whether Michael Carrick remains the man to lead this side back to its glory days.

Asked whether United had got their tactics wrong, Fernandes replied: “That’s on the manager and staff to say, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

For many observers, the Portuguese playmaker was hanging Carrick and his coaching staff out to dry. He appeared to absolve his teammates of responsibility while pinning the defeat squarely on the coaches’ instructions.

Those comments, coming from the captain and the player who is meant to be the team’s voice, are deeply disappointing. He should have aired any dissatisfaction behind closed doors or, at the very least, offered a vague response such as “our tactical plan simply did not come off”.

Carrick must send a message, and Bruno Fernandes should be the example

Despite the Red Devils’ poor form, a seven-game winless run following the Como loss, it has been confirmed that Carrick will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Even if this proves to be his final match as United boss, Carrick needs to show he has the authority to make tough decisions. Selecting Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder publicly criticised him would raise serious questions about that authority.

Anyone leading a top club cannot afford to fear his own players. If someone does not fit the system or is not buying into the manager’s ideas, he should be dropped regardless of status.

Poor form

Fernandes cannot start on Sunday. Even if his comments alone do not cost him his place, his form should.

In recent weeks, we have not seen the commanding figure we know he can be. His performances have been underwhelming, with no goals or assists in his last seven matches.

Leaving Fernandes on the bench might force a dose of reality upon him and spark the hunger needed to rediscover his best form. For Carrick, it would also open the door to a far more balanced team capable of executing his tactical plan properly.

Fernandes also makes pulling off a perfect game plan difficult. He struggles to maintain positional discipline, constantly roaming in search of the ball to influence play. That approach sometimes pays off, but it also leaves gaps that opponents can exploit.

A midfield three of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, each sticking to their roles, would give Carrick a much clearer structure against the Cherries and a better chance of delivering the performance that could yet save his job.

Ultimately, benching Fernandes would allow Carrick to stamp his authority while giving the captain the motivation to return more determined and more focused.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images