Manchester United’s troubled run of form has not only put Michael Carrick under pressure but also the man who handed him the permanent role, Jason Wilcox.

Lisandro Martinez’s scathing remark about Wilcox’s work over the summer has brought the club’s director of football under the spotlight.

The former Manchester City man, who initially arrived at Old Trafford as technical director in 2024, has played a key role in the club’s decline under INEOS. From failing to part ways with Erik ten Hag in a timely manner to hiring Ruben Amorim and then falling out with him after 14 months, Wilcox has frequently come out looking worse as the club’s director of football.

United had an opportunity to get closer to Arsenal this summer after securing third place last term, but Wilcox seemed out of his depth during the transfer window. Not only did INEOS miss out on their priority midfield targets, but they also did not address the side’s feeble backline, which is yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this campaign.

Wilcox and company also let Carrick head into the new season with Benjamin Sesko as his only natural striker (Joshua Zirkzee calls himself a nine and a half and plays like a futsal star). Sesko struggled with a shin injury all summer and has been sidelined yet again after returning for a brief period.

Regardless, multiple reports have suggested that Wilcox has the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is thought to be happy with his work. However, no one would know better than Ratcliffe that it is a results business, and if there is no turnaround in fortunes in the coming weeks, the United hierarchy would be forced to make a managerial change.

In that case, it would be nothing short of irresponsible to trust Wilcox, who would have overseen three failed managerial stints, to lead another rebuild.

Amid all this uncertainty, one of Europe’s most respected football directors has become available, potentially handing INEOS a golden opportunity to massively upgrade on Wilcox.

Why Markus Krösche makes perfect sense for Manchester United

On Sunday, Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed Markus Krösche has left the club “at his own request.”

“Markus Krösche played a key role in shaping Eintracht Frankfurt in recent years and made a major contribution to the club’s success on the pitch,” Eintracht President Mathias Beck said.

“Winning the Europa League, participating in the Champions League and developing our squad are just some examples of what has been an extraordinary period. For that, he deserves our heartfelt thanks and recognition.”

In his statement, Krösche suggested his decision to leave Frankfurt was influenced by his desire for a change.

Under the 46-year-old German, Eintracht not only achieved immense success on the pitch, but they also turned into excellent operators in the transfer market.

In recent years, the Bundesliga giants placed their trust in talents like Hugo Ekitike, Omar Marmoush, Randal Kolo Muani, and Willian Pacho, providing them with a platform to realise their potential before selling them to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Krösche signed Nathaniel Brown from the second tier of German football in 2024 before selling the young left-back to Bayern Munich in a deal worth around €55 million this summer. United were strongly linked with Brown.

If Ratcliffe is determined to avoid overspending on new signings, he should prioritise bringing in a man who has an eye for talent and a proven record of turning potential into success on the pitch and profit on the books.

In that regard, there is only one winner between the two, and it’s definitely not Jason Wilcox.

Having said that, it has been reported that AC Milan are pushing to appoint Krösche as their head of football, so United must act fast to land his services.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images