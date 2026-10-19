Home » Carrick is handling Shea Lacey all wrong and it could force a bitter departure

Carrick is handling Shea Lacey all wrong and it could force a bitter departure

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Shea Lacey

Many cannot understand why Shea Lacey has not featured in the last four Manchester United games.

The last time the academy graduate played, he produced an eye-opening performance against Leeds. He received the ball with his back to goal, turned sharply, and carved out just enough space to whip a composed left-footed strike past the Brighton defenders and goalkeeper, breaking the deadlock.

United may have lost that game and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, but Lacey’s performance, crowned by a beauty of a goal, should have strengthened his case for starts and more minutes. Instead, Michael Carrick has rewarded that display by gluing him to the bench.

Shea Lacey can be a game-changer

That has been baffling. In every game since, United have been crying out for a goal, a spark, or something different from the bench. Yet Carrick has ignored him while the team struggles to score, managing only three goals despite creating plenty of chances.

One of JJ Gabriel’s biggest concerns, and his reason for wanting out, is that he is not being guaranteed the game time he believes he deserves. Would the Lacey treatment give him, or any other academy star, hope of a key role under Carrick?

Even Harry Amass, who used to fill in at left-back under Ruben Amorim and did a decent job, is being overlooked, despite Carrick having no natural left-back.

Take a leaf out of Eva Olid’s book

Eva Olid noted the other day that it makes no sense to sign players when you already have academy players with similar qualities. You cannot listen to her say that and still doubt the case for giving these youngsters opportunities. Even if results do not go her way, you would probably understand that she is trying to build a team for the future.

Carrick is not doing that. He wants to rely on experience now, yet that experience is not delivering instant results, which makes you wonder what he is trying to achieve.

United may already be out of the title race, and they may finish in the top four through sheer luck.

So why is Carrick not brave enough to turn this season into one of building a side that can battle for glory once everything clicks?

He should be bold: play Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Amass and Lacey, let them make mistakes and learn on the job, and in months or years have one exciting, fearless team to build on.

But if he keeps ignoring this exciting youth, it will not just be JJ Gabriel leaving. Amass and Lacey will follow him out of the door.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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