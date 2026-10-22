Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is said to have been left devastated after intruders stole valuables from his £4 million Cheshire home while he was away with the team in Italy.

Como defeat preceded a grim return home

On Wednesday, it was relayed by The Peoples Person that Fernandes had questioned Michael Carrick’s tactics after United suffered a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Footballers’ homes have repeatedly been targeted around fixtures. BBC Sport detailed how Sadio Mane’s Liverpool property was burgled during a Champions League match in February 2019, while Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Dias have also had homes targeted in recent years.

Police investigate raid at Nether Alderley property

The Sun’s Ryan Parry reports that three masked men broke into Fernandes’ six-bedroom property in Nether Alderley at around 8.30pm on Wednesday. Designer jewellery and other expensive items were taken.

A neighbour alerted police after spotting three unknown men in the rear garden. Officers reached the address within 10 minutes, but the suspects had already left.

The property backs on to woodland, with the intruders believed to have approached through the trees and crossed the rear fence despite the house having CCTV, electric gates and a zoned alarm system.

Fernandes’ Bentley Continental GT and Bentley Bentayga were left outside. Police have begun reviewing footage from surrounding properties, while crime-scene investigators attended the house on Thursday.

Detective Inspector David Jarvis of Macclesfield Proactive CID said: “This investigation is in its early stages at this time, and we’re committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible.” He appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

Fernandes’ six years at Old Trafford

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP on 30 January 2020, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract. The initial fee was approximately £47 million, potentially rising to £67.6 million through add-ons.

He made his debut in a goalless Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later and was appointed permanent club captain in July 2023, succeeding Harry Maguire.

The midfielder won the 2022/23 League Cup and captained the Red Devils to victory in the 2023/24 FA Cup final. He has registered 111 goals across 337 appearances for the club.

Fernandes also produced a Premier League-record 21 assists in the 2025/26 campaign and was named the competition’s Player of the Season. His United contract runs until 2027.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images