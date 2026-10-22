Home » Ruud Nijstad: Man United make transfer call on FC Twente’s highly-rated defensive prodigy

Ruud Nijstad: Man United make transfer call on FC Twente’s highly-rated defensive prodigy

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, a new report has claimed.

Defensive reinforcements

Having focused their attention on bolstering the attacking department during the summer, United are expected to prioritise other positions in 2027.

United chose not to sign defenders, even with a glaring need for a left-back and a centre-back. It already looks a costly mishap, and internally there is an acceptance that it was a massive mistake given the club’s woeful form this term.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez’s respective deals are also set to expire next summer and it’s unclear whether United will extend their stays.

Maguire is in visible decline, while Martinez is believed to be eager to leave Old Trafford as a free agent.

Then there is Matthijs de Ligt, who just returned from a long-term injury and endured a nightmare outing against Como in the Champions League.

According to The Athletic, United are keeping tabs on Nijstad.

Nijstad decision

The newspaper reveals that Nijstad is on the radar of several top European teams, including Michael Carrick’s side.

The 18-year-old has made eight Eredivisie appearances so far this term, scoring one goal. He has played the entire 90 minutes in every game.

Towering at around 1.95 metres, Nijstad blends an imposing physical presence with the technical class demanded of a modern left-sided centre-back.

The left-footed defender is under contract until 2029, meaning Twente are in an advantageous position should United initiate talks.

United will also have to deal with former manager Erik ten Hag, who is currently Twente’s the technical director of the Dutch outfit.

Carrick and his players are next in action on Sunday when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a very reliable source.
✅ The player fits United’s tactical and age profile.

TPP View

We believe United are indeed keeping tabs on Nijstad and the situation is one to keep an eye on.

Featured image Matteo Villalba Snachez via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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