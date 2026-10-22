Three key details Man United Women have got right that Michael Carrick’s side haven’t this season

Manchester United men and women’s teams entered the summer with very different attitudes.

Differing contexts

The men’s team was bullish after an incredible five-month spell which saw them climb up to third in the table under Michael Carrick and qualify for the Champions League.

Ineos were also promising a huge midfield rebuild, with perhaps other positions even being filled as the club went all in for the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford.

On the other hand, the women’s team had ended a promising season poorly, as they failed to make the Champions League and won just one of their final 10 matches. It was a run that would ultimately cost Marc Skinner his job in August.

In addition, there were significant doubts over recruitment, as United lost significant experience in Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund, and star striker Melvine Malard to Chelsea.

October Reality

As things currently stand, though, the two sides of the same club seem on very different paths.

The men’s side have been horrendous this season, winning just two matches out of 11. They have only defeated Ipswich Town and Sabah, keeping just one clean sheet in this time.

They are currently 13th in the league, 20th in the Champions League and already knocked out of the League Cup. In contrast, after a poor opening two league matches, the women drew 1-1 with Arsenal and are now on a six-game winning streak under new head coach, Eva Olid.

Whilst it is still very early in the season and much can change for both teams’ fortunes, here are three things the women’s side of the team have done better than the men’s.

1) Recruit a manager with a clear philosophy

Michael Carrick did a great job as an interim; that is undebatable.

Nonetheless, the signs of weakness were already present last season. The Red Devils often benefitted from red cards, individual brilliance, and opposition wastefulness in their fine ending to last season.

What’s more, the only real tactical acumen introduced was hitting teams on the break and having a better team spirit after it was crushed under Ruben Amorim.

This year, though, teams have gotten wise to United and they have been unable to implement any clear tactical approach. Michael Carrick also seems, at best, unwilling and, at worst, incapable of expressing what he wants his team to actually do on the pitch.

Compare that to Eva Olid, who, in her third language, has even been able to tell the media exactly how she wants to play and what she specifically expects from her players. In spite of a tough pre-season and opening couple of matches, United Women already look a much better team on the ball and seem so much more clinical in front of goal, scoring at will in the Players’ Cup, with a 5-3 victory over Liverpool last night being a prime example.

That is not to say Olid is going to be a success, but at least fans know what she is trying to put into action and there is logic to her player choice and decision-making. This cannot be said for Michael Carrick’s United.

Squad photos = dropping soon 👀📸 https://t.co/Owt5LIjXUl — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 5, 2026

2) Faith in youth

United sells itself as a club that believes in youth, but this is becoming harder and harder to defend for the men’s team at least.

After scoring a brilliant goal in September against Brighton, Shea Lacey has been isolated on the bench. There has been a defensive crisis where Matthijs de Ligt had to start away to Como in the Champions League last night despite not playing for over 11 months.

Dan Armer could have been given the opportunity, or Harry Amass, instead of playing Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui out of position. Before his illness, Ayden Heaven could also question his lack of involvement under Michael Carrick.

This is not to say younger players would have changed the result, but at least they would have been given the chance to grasp their opportunity the way Kobbie Mainoo did in 2023. On the other end of the spectrum, Olid has had outstanding success using younger players.

Mared Griffiths has scored six goals in three cup matches, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace last night versus Liverpool. The likes of Layla Drury, Scarlett Hill, Jess Anderson and Lucy Newell have all been given opportunities and are showing they have what it takes to contribute at the club.

Six academy players finished the match against Durham at the start of October and Olid spoke just yesterday on how well the young players have come in and improved the talent level of the squad.

3) Togetherness

Last season, there seemed to be a real change in United’s dressing room atmosphere with victories and improved performances. Players seemed to be pulling in the same direction and finally United had gotten the balance right.

This fantasy has been torn to shreds this season, with numerous stories of players being unhappy with the return of Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes in successive weeks savaging aspects of the club and dressing room in the glare of the media. If this is compared to the women’s side, there always seems to be such a positive vibe around the dressing room.

This would be easy if things were always going swimmingly, but they haven’t been for the women. They finished last season poorly, lost major faces in the summer and had problems with manager Marc Skinner.

Nonetheless, a common feature of new signings is that they also seem to compliment the banter and common feeling in the dressing room towards a united purpose. What’s more, United have recruited numerous Swedish players in recent years, such as Julia Zigiotti, Fridolina Rolfo, Hanna Lundkvist, Ellen Wangerheim and Monica Jusu Bah, to add to Anna Sandberg.

This is not to say this is always the right philosophy, but they are clearly trying to build camaraderie in the dressing room and this never really seems to be a priority on the men’s side of things.

Arriving in high spirits 🥰 https://t.co/pXvpz1C81u — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 20, 2026

Final thoughts

Obviously, fans are supporters of both sides; we want the best for both. There is no point scoring and neither team is where they need to be. There is also the possibility of things changing very quickly either way for both teams. Nonetheless, after reflecting on both teams for the opening part of the season, there are clearly some aspects the men could take from the success of the women’s team.

Man United men vs Women starts to season

Category Man United men Man United women Played 11 9 Won 2 6 Draws 4 1 Losses 5 2 Scored 17 28 Conceded 19 15 League points 7 10 Win % 18% 67%

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images