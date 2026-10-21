Manchester United visit Como today for an early kick-off in the Champions League.

Head coach Michael Carrick remains under intense pressure having failed to beat Leeds United on Sunday and has to deal with the absence of a host of first-team stars.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the full-backs. Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Matthijs de Ligt, who plays for the first time after an 11-month absence with a back injury.

Leny Yoro is suspended. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu are all injured and Ayden Heaven is unwell.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba is benched but Andrey Santos retains his place in central midfield and will probably partner Youri Tielemans.

Kobbie Mainoo did not travel, and Manu Ugarte has a long-term injury.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four, with Amad stepping down.

The most logical formation would be Mount on the right wing, Fernandes in the number 10 role, Cunha on the left and Mbeumo up front, but Carrick might have other ideas.

He may even persist with his central-midfield reboot for Mount, with Tielemans in the 10 and Fernandes back out on the right.

Ben Sesko is out injured. Marcus Rashford is carrying a knock.

Substitutes

The subs are Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Jayden Kamason, Baleba, the Fletcher twins, Amad, Shea Lacey, Tynan Thompson and Josh Zirkzee.

Final Thoughts

De Ligt back after 11 months

Baleba surprisingly ommitted from the starting XI

Mason Mount comes in for a rare start

Matheus Cunha reinstated

Heaven (illness), Rashford (knock) didn’t make it

Featured image by Jan Kruger via Getty Images