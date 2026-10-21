Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Como: Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Matheus Cunha start

Confirmed Man United XI vs Como: Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Matheus Cunha start

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Senne Lammens

Manchester United visit Como today for an early kick-off in the Champions League.

Head coach Michael Carrick remains under intense pressure having failed to beat Leeds United on Sunday and has to deal with the absence of a host of first-team stars.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the full-backs. Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Matthijs de Ligt, who plays for the first time after an 11-month absence with a back injury.

Leny Yoro is suspended. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu are all injured and Ayden Heaven is unwell.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba is benched but Andrey Santos retains his place in central midfield and will probably partner Youri Tielemans.

Kobbie Mainoo did not travel, and Manu Ugarte has a long-term injury.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four, with Amad stepping down.

The most logical formation would be Mount on the right wing, Fernandes in the number 10 role, Cunha on the left and Mbeumo up front, but Carrick might have other ideas.

He may even persist with his central-midfield reboot for Mount, with Tielemans in the 10 and Fernandes back out on the right.

Ben Sesko is out injured. Marcus Rashford is carrying a knock.

Substitutes

The subs are Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Jayden Kamason, Baleba, the Fletcher twins, Amad, Shea Lacey, Tynan Thompson and Josh Zirkzee.

Final Thoughts

  • De Ligt back after 11 months
  • Baleba surprisingly ommitted from the starting XI
  • Mason Mount comes in for a rare start
  • Matheus Cunha reinstated
  • Heaven (illness), Rashford (knock) didn’t make it

Graphic of United side discussed in article

Featured image by Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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