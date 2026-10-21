

Manchester United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League this evening. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 5 – Can’t really be blamed for any of the goals, but is it too much to ask for him to pull off a miracle now and again?

Diogo Dalot 4 – Offered nothing going forward and was not really adequate defensively.

Matthijs de Ligt 4 – Looked short of pace, but that’s natural after an 11-month absence. Could have done better on the second goal.

Harry Maguire 2 – Sleeping for the opening goal, and perhaps lucky not to concede a pen with a sliding tackle that just got enough on the ball. Was miles away from his man for the fourth goal, and was part of the problem for the other three. Disgraceful performance

Noussair Mazraoui 5 – Not good enough in possession. Not great defensively.

Mason Mount 3 – Just because Michael Carrick decides Mason Mount is a central midfielder, it doesn’t make him one. Completely wasted in the double pivot, needs to be playing much higher up the pitch. That clumsy fall early in the second half summed up his evening.

Andrey Santos 3 – Still doesn’t look like a Manchester United player. There is talent there, but it’s not working right now.

Bryan Mbeumo 5 – Shocking passing. He should stay up front, when that quality is not as important.

Youri Tielemans 3 – Was lazy out of possession and achieved nothing on the ball. He would be better playing deeper. Whatever he does, Carrick seems to think he can do no wrong and he subs Fernandes rather than him.

Matheus Cunha 5 – Looked like he wanted to impress and worked hard but achieved little.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Looked dejected and bewildered in the false nine.

Substitutes

Amad 7 – Did OK. At least he had a go, which is more than we can say for most of them.

Carlos Baleba 5 – At fault for the third goal and ran the red card gauntlet.

Joshua Zirkzee 6 – Got a goal. Well done Josh.

Harry Amass 6 – Didn’t make an impression.

Shea Lacey 5 – Frustration showing.

Manager

Michael Carrick 2 – More bizarre positional choices. Mount is a forward playing as a CDM. Bruno is an AM playing as a CF. The pointless swapping of Dalot and Mazraoui at half-time. Trusting the Santos-Mount midfield to start an important game. Removing Mbeumo from CF when he has been great in that role. Whatever INEOS are up to and whatever injury problems he is facing, Carrick is overthingking things and making life much harder than it needs to be.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images