Diogo Dalot: Italian paper sends Man United summer 2027 warning

Diogo Dalot may be playing his final season at Manchester United, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Portuguese full-back, who joined United in 2018, is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

There have been whispers of an extension, yet talks remain at an early stage and no concrete progress has been made.

Dalot unsure about future at Manchester United

However, news emerging from Italy suggests that securing a new deal will prove difficult.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports:

“Dalot is 27 years old, in the prime of his career, and not playing in the Champions League could push him to leave the Premier League and return to Italy.”

The paper goes on to explain that three Italian heavyweights have already enquired about him, while noting the impression he left during his loan spell at San Siro:

“Serie A has never forgotten him, and he has already been discussed on several occasions: Roma attempted to sign him in the past, offering United a loan with a mandatory option to buy, but ultimately failed to find the right formula to convince the English club.

“AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have already enquired about him: nothing concrete has been reached yet, but the player is popular, and discussions could be explored further down the line, especially if Manchester United can’t find the key to escape their current crisis.”

If nothing changes quickly at United, they are unlikely to finish in the Champions League places. If Dalot wants to keep playing in the competition, he will almost certainly leave.

His departure would leave United in a tricky position given his versatility. At the same time, it would give them the chance to refresh their full-back options.

Alongside the left-back they are expected to sign, they could also target a right-back who better suits their style of play.

Obvious replacement

AS Roma’s Brazilian full-back Wesley, who is already on the Red Devils’ radar, would appear to be the ideal replacement.

He is a technically gifted full-back, comfortable on either flank, which should make him every bit as valuable an asset as Dalot is to this side.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ With United’s planned 2027 defensive overhaul, a Dalot exit would hardly surprise

✅ His contract situation means the club must decide his future soon

TPP View

We believe that with the planned defensive overhaul, no one is safe, including Diogo Dalot. He may well be allowed to leave.

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images