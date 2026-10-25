Home » 0 key passes, 0 aerial duels won, 0 dribbles: Carlos Baleba continues to flounder under weight of Man United shirt

0 key passes, 0 aerial duels won, 0 dribbles: Carlos Baleba continues to flounder under weight of Man United shirt

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Carlos Baleba

Manchester United gave one of their worst performances in living memory in a lethargic 0-3 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

The match

The Red Devils waved the white flag as they were never in the game and failed to create any real chances.

United had been beaten 1-4 by Como during the week and conceded three very poor, error-strewn goals once again on Sunday.

Carlos Baleba

The Cameroon international joined the club in the summer but had to wait until after the international break to play his first game for the side, a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

He is still waiting for his first win in a United shirt after another poor display.

Baleba was chaotic on the ball and misplaced numerous passes out of play.

The midfielder also saw the middle of the park cut through time and time again as he desperately floundered alongside Andrey Santos.

He completed 0 key passes in the match but did complete 88% of his overall passes, even if none carried any threat to Bournemouth.

Baleba had one shot on goal and did not complete any dribbles as he failed to have any impact in an attacking sense.

The new signing won one tackle but lost 50% of his ground duels.

He also struggled in the air, losing his aerial battles in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old will need to massively improve for the next manager if he is to prove that he is anything worth the £70 million United paid for him in the summer.

The Red Devils will next be in action on Saturday week when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images

Graphic of stats discussed in article

online polls
Baleba v Santos — Bournemouth (Premier League 2026/27)
Season Date Venue Player Team Opponent Pos Score Result Minutes Rating Passes Accurate passes Tackles Interceptions
2026/27 25/10/2026 H Andrey Santos Manchester United Bournemouth M 0-3 L 90 6.50 73 66 4 1
2026/27 25/10/2026 H Carlos Baleba Manchester United Bournemouth M 0-3 L 72 6.16 48 42 1 2

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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