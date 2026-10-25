“Will disgust Manchester United fans”: Neville makes prediction on Man United’s future after flaccid defeat to Bournemouth

Manchester United fell to a terrible 0-3 loss at home to AFC Bournemouth.

Another heavy defeat

United would have wanted to respond after their 1-4 loss to Como in midweek, but the Red Devils were lethargic throughout the game and looked well off the pace against a team that had played on Thursday night.

United could not match the Cherries in any sense and looked all at sea.

The match will surely bring an end to Michael Carrick’s reign as manager, and he seemed to realise it as he was serenaded by the Stretford End while leaving the pitch.

Gary Neville comments

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville claimed, “it is going to get ridiculously difficult for Michael Carrick to be Manchester United manager moving forward. That’s the problem the club have got.”

Reflecting on the current state of the club, he claimed, “I did think last season that the club should have gone for the best manager they could have got and not given the job to Michael Carrick. Because I felt this might happen this quickly but this has gone very, very sour very quickly and the club is a mess.”

The United fans showed their support for Carrick by singing his name as he left the pitch for surely the last time as club manager, and Neville believes United must take rapid action.

He explained, “the Manchester United fans are singing Carrick’s name because the reality tomorrow is: will he be the manager?”

He continued, “Carrick is popular. But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular. They have badly let the club down. Tomorrow, they will probably make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans but it is probably necessary.”

Neville finished off his comments by stating what numerous Manchester United fans now feel and probably have felt for a while now, “the club is a mess.”

The Red Devils now find themselves in 16th place in the table and just one point from the relegation zone after eight matches.

They will now face a busy week of speculation over Carrick’s future before they take on Chelsea next weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images