Home » “A team who had won a raffle”: Rio Ferdinand launches tirade against Man United after Italian nightmare versus Como

“A team who had won a raffle”: Rio Ferdinand launches tirade against Man United after Italian nightmare versus Como

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United hit new depths yesterday when they were thrashed by 1907 Como 4-1 in the Champions League.

The match

United were comprehensively beaten by a side who operate on a fraction of their budget.

Once again, the defence surrendered in the opening minutes of the game, just as they had in the previous round against Atletico Madrid.

Thereafter, Como controlled the match and bulldozed United until added time, when Joshua Zirkzee added a late consolation.

Pundit reaction

Naturally, pundits were left gobsmacked by United’s lack of fight and control in the match, including Dimitar Berbatov, who claimed it was like kids versus men.

Former Manchester United defender and 2008 Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand took to X to voice his displeasure at what he had just witnessed.

Ferdinand wrote, “Cesc Fabregas’ Como have made us look like a team who had won a RAFFLE to be in the Champions league. At times it looked as though Como had 12 players on the pitch.”

His attack on his former side continued when he exclaimed, “we were TOOTHLESS in attack. NO running power in the team. An INABILITY to press Como. NO patterns in possession.”

The former defender did credit the opposition and particularly Cesc Fabregas’ ability to construct and instruct a team to play.

Nonetheless, he claimed there was no excuse for United and reflected, “we were poor on the night and look a team on zero confidence right now – so much to do to turn this around….and I haven’t even got onto the injuries!
The difference in budgets certainly wasn’t reflected in the difference between the two teams on the pitch!”

He finally complimented the outstanding Nicolas Paz, who scored two goals and created another for a rampant Como side.

United will need to pick themselves up and respond on Sunday afternoon against AFC Bournemouth.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

Como v Manchester United
Stat Como Manchester United
Possession % 55.0% 45.0%
xG 2.19 1.05
Shots 11 13
Shots on target 8 4
Shots off target 3 6
Shots blocked 0 3
Shots inside box 8 5
Shots outside box 3 8
Corners 1 4
Passes 675 545
Accurate passes 600 473
Fouls 10 11
Offsides 2 1
Yellow cards 1 3
Red cards 0 0
Saves 3 4
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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