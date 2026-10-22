“A team who had won a raffle”: Rio Ferdinand launches tirade against Man United after Italian nightmare versus Como

Manchester United hit new depths yesterday when they were thrashed by 1907 Como 4-1 in the Champions League.

The match

United were comprehensively beaten by a side who operate on a fraction of their budget.

Once again, the defence surrendered in the opening minutes of the game, just as they had in the previous round against Atletico Madrid.

Thereafter, Como controlled the match and bulldozed United until added time, when Joshua Zirkzee added a late consolation.

Pundit reaction

Naturally, pundits were left gobsmacked by United’s lack of fight and control in the match, including Dimitar Berbatov, who claimed it was like kids versus men.

Former Manchester United defender and 2008 Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand took to X to voice his displeasure at what he had just witnessed.

Ferdinand wrote, “Cesc Fabregas’ Como have made us look like a team who had won a RAFFLE to be in the Champions league. At times it looked as though Como had 12 players on the pitch.”

His attack on his former side continued when he exclaimed, “we were TOOTHLESS in attack. NO running power in the team. An INABILITY to press Como. NO patterns in possession.”

The former defender did credit the opposition and particularly Cesc Fabregas’ ability to construct and instruct a team to play.

Nonetheless, he claimed there was no excuse for United and reflected, “we were poor on the night and look a team on zero confidence right now – so much to do to turn this around….and I haven’t even got onto the injuries!

The difference in budgets certainly wasn’t reflected in the difference between the two teams on the pitch!”

He finally complimented the outstanding Nicolas Paz, who scored two goals and created another for a rampant Como side.

United will need to pick themselves up and respond on Sunday afternoon against AFC Bournemouth.

Cesc Fabregas Como have made us look like a team who had won a RAFFLE to be in the Champions league.

At times it looked as though Como had 12 players on the pitch.

We were TOOTHLESS in attack

NO running power in the team

An INABILITY to press Como

NO patterns in possession A lot of credit has to go to Cesc and the way he has built this team & then you see the way he has got his ideas into this team.

Everyone knows their jobs and are dialled in in and out of possession.

They play to teammates under pressure – a great example of trust in one another.

But that is no excuse for us, we were poor on the night and look a team on zero confidence right now – so much to do to turn this around….and I haven’t even got onto the injuries! 🤬

The difference in budgets certainly wasn’t reflected in the difference between the two teams on the pitch! Nico Paz – lovely footballer btw. #MUFC #COMO #UCL — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 21, 2026

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images