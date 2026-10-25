Four things we learned as woeful Man United are humbled by Bournemouth in 3-0 Old Trafford nightmare

Manchester United returned to Old Trafford to host AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League Matchday eight fixture.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating few weeks, sitting on a seven-match winless run that includes a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Como. It is their worst winless streak in a decade, and however bleak the picture looks, supporters still hoped the clash with Bournemouth might mark the turning point.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Bournemouth handed United a harsh lesson, storming out of Old Trafford with all three points after a resounding 3-0 victory over the Red Devils.

There was plenty to dissect from this disappointing result. Here are the key lessons we learned.

Carrick should have gone after Como

Michael Carrick should have departed after the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Como.

Bruno Fernandes’ public criticism of his tactics should have given INEOS the perfect excuse to dismiss him. The Portuguese maestro’s claims clearly showed these players lack faith in his methods: he has lost the dressing room.

How INEOS expected a suddenly transformed United side against Bournemouth after weeks of mediocre performances remains baffling.

Game after game, United under Carrick fail to press effectively, struggle to find their passes and cannot defend with any conviction. The side looks dreadful off the ball, clearly reflecting coaching shortcomings. INEOS must accept that Carrick is not the man to return this team to glory.

Search for an early goal continues

United have still failed to score in the first 30 minutes of any league game this season, and that pattern continued against Bournemouth.

They cannot get off to a bright start. They cannot hit teams early, rip apart their game plans and punish them accordingly. Instead, they give opponents time to build confidence and execute their own plans.

The Cherries clearly had a game plan. They noticed that United defend narrowly, with their full-backs tucked inside, and exploited that weakness by attacking from the flanks. Rayan and Marcus Tavernier enjoyed a field day, and the plan paid off.

Carrick’s team selection continues to raise questions (Tielemans should have been dropped too)

To stamp his authority, Carrick had little choice but to drop Matheus Cunha and Fernandes after the latter questioned his tactics against Como. Few would have been surprised to see the pair left out.

Yet his continued selection of Youri Tielemans puzzles many. The Belgian looks far too slow and rarely controls the tempo as a midfielder of his experience should.

Opponents bully him off the ball almost every time, and he repeatedly surrenders possession, hurting United whenever they try to keep the ball.

Had Carrick shown greater boldness, he would have handed Shea Lacey an opportunity in the number 10 role.

Still, credit is due for recognising just how poor Tielemans was and replacing him at the interval with Cunha.

Man United cannot keep clean sheets

By failing to keep a clean sheet against Bournemouth, United have set a new unwanted record of conceding in each of their first eight league games. Their previous worst such start came in 1989, when they went without a clean sheet in the opening seven matches.

Eight games without a win, and Carrick must surely go now. Sacking him may not cure every ill at United, but keeping him any longer risks consigning another season to the scrapheap.

With sharper coaching, this squad should at least compete properly, even if a genuine title challenge remains beyond them.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images

