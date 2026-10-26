Andre Onana: Champions League club poised to strike after Man United transfer green light



Manchester United may finally part company with André Onana on a permanent basis, according to recent reports.

After two seasons at M16 in which he struggled for consistency, the Red Devils decided in the summer of 2025 to move on from the Cameroonian goalkeeper and sign a quality replacement.

Senne Lammens arrived and became a massive hit, instantly elevating United’s goalkeeping department.

Lammens ended Onana’s Old Trafford career

Lammens’ arrival meant Onana’s exit, yet United could not secure a permanent departure in time. Instead, they struck a quick loan deal with Trabzonspor.

Onana rediscovered his form in the Turkish Süper Lig, helping Trabzonspor finish third and reach the Europa League play-offs.

Given how marvellous he had been, the Karadeniz Fırtınası were widely expected to sign him permanently.

However, they failed to do so, with suggestions that they lacked the finances to complete the deal.

They therefore requested another season-long loan, agreed to cover his wages, and United accepted.

The Cameroonian has since picked up where he left off, dazzling between the sticks week after week. Consequently, there are now suggestions that Trabzonspor are looking to land him on a permanent basis.

Galatasaray join the race for André Onana

But while Trabzonspor dilly-dally, Africa Foot now claims that Galatasaray are looking to strike a quick deal with United for Onana.

They report: “Galatasaray is showing strong interest in André Onana. The Turkish champions are ready to open negotiations with Manchester United to secure the services of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.”

INEOS would welcome Galatasaray’s interest, as it could spark a bidding war with Trabzonspor and hand the Old Trafford chiefs a decent transfer fee for the keeper.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Onana is expected to leave Man United permanently

✅ Galatasaray’s interest makes sense following the keeper’s strong form in Turkey

TPP view

We believe if Galatasaray launch a serious bid for André Onana, it will be hard for Man United to turn down.

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images