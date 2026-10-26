Bruno Fernandes has liked an Instagram post about loyalty and no longer caring amid fresh uncertainty over his relationship with Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick.

Como comments preceded Fernandes’ Bournemouth omission

Fernandes publicly questioned United’s tactical approach after the 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como on 21 October. The captain said the coaching staff had decided against pressing man-to-man and argued that the team needed to take greater risks without the ball.

Carrick responded by leaving him as an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, having described the decision as being for “pure football” reasons. The result extended United’s winless sequence to eight matches in all competitions and left them 16th in the Premier League, while reports indicate that the hierarchy is considering another managerial change.

Fernandes’ social media activity adds to Carrington intrigue

The Instagram post featured the 2014 animated short film A Tale of Momentum and Inertia.

The legend reads: “Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care”. The timing is notable.



Source: Instagram

Both Carrick and Fernandes are at Carrington this Monday morning (via Samuel Luckhurst). The captain is reportedly there to receive treatment, but Carrick’s presence on what was scheduled to be his day off has fuelled rumours that something is afoot.

Fernandes’ six years as United’s central figure

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP on 30 January 2020 for an initial €55 million, approximately £47 million, with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the agreement to €80 million. He made his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later.

The midfielder has registered 111 goals in 338 competitive appearances for United. He became permanent captain in July 2023, succeeding Harry Maguire, and has won the 2022/23 League Cup and 2023/24 FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

Fernandes broke the Premier League’s single-season assist record in 2025/26 and collected United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for a record fifth time. His contract runs until June 2027 and includes an option for another season.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes liked a cryptic Instagram post about loyalty after being dropped against Bournemouth.

Carrick’s future is under severe pressure after an eighth consecutive game without a win.

Fernandes is at Carrington this morning receiving treatment.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images