“Just unbelievable”: Bryan Mbeumo identifies one shining light amid Man United’s struggles

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has singled out a rare positive in the club’s difficult spell this season.

Troubles

United are enduring a tough run as they struggle to get to grips with their campaign, both domestically and in the Champions League.

Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Como means that Michael Carrick and his players are winless in their last seven games. Their last victory came against minnows Sabah FK. United are also languishing in the bottom half of the table, having gained a meagre seven points from as many games.

Carrick is under immense pressure and if he fails to oversee a strong performance and result against Bournemouth this weekend, he is likely to be sacked. Mbeumo spoke to club media and had glowing praise for the fans, who have offered a rare dose of positivity during what is proving to be a challenging campaign.

The Cameroonian was joined by United Women’s midfielder Simi Awujo.

Mbeumo and Awujo in agreement

Mbeumo said, “[Our fans are] obviously top. United is a very big club with a massive fan base, and yeah, when you play in Old Trafford or even the away games, they’re always loud, cheering us, and it’s just unbelievable.”

Awujo added, “I think it’s nice to know that fans are going to go to the men’s game and still come out to Leigh and support us.” “Like Bryan said, our fans are top, so to have their support through each game is really nice.”

Mbeumo continued, “Even when we go to throw in or even a tackle, they really get there, get up for us. We don’t really see it, but we can feel it on the pitch.”

“Even when we are about to shoot or having a big chance, we can feel them like all going up and that’s something that will help us both.”

Mbeumo emphasised the importance of the men and women’s teams sharing a mutual bond.

“I think it’s important [for our two teams to be connected]. Both of our teams are important in our levels and I think the community we have, I think they like to see us together and I think it’s a very good point to do [that].”

Agreeing, Awujo remarked, “It’s always a fun day! We’re always doing our things in our different places around Carrington, so it’s nice to come together and know that we’re one club.”

The Canadian midfielder concluded, “Thanks for supporting the club always. And for being there for both the men’s and the women’s game.”

Eva Olid’s side face Manchester City on Sunday.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images