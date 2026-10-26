Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s time at Old Trafford appears to be numbered following the disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Sunday. The result leaves the Red Devils in 16th place in the league table after eight games, just a point above the relegation zone.

The English giants have struggled to get going this season after a blockbuster end to the last campaign. United opted for a managerial change in January, with Carrick coming in to replace Ruben Amorim and guiding the club to a third-placed finish.

Unfortunately, the English manager has failed to replicate that form this season, with his team losing six and winning just two of their 12 games in all competitions. For the record, the Premier League giants lost just two of their 17 games under Carrick last campaign.

United are now winless in the last eight games across competitions, with five defeats and three draws. The situation has prompted the club hierarchy to consider another managerial upheaval.

United eyeing several managers

Recent reports suggest that United have already decided to part ways with Carrick, with Eddie Howe emerging as the frontrunner for the job. The former Newcastle United manager is available to take charge immediately, having ended his time with the Magpies this summer.

Meanwhile, ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has also been named as an option. The German is also looking for his next assignment at the moment after leaving his post as the Die Mannschaft coach following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Antonio Conte, who is also available after leaving Napoli this summer, was also touted as an option. However, the Italian has since distanced himself from those rumours.

Other candidates include Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler, who has also shut down any talk of an exit from the Amex. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has now explained why managers will be wary of the Old Trafford job.

Manager From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Michael Carrick (caretaker) 21/11/2021 02/12/2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Michael Carrick 13/01/2026 present 29 14 7 8 48.3% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United will struggle to find Carrick’s replacement

In conversation on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Robinson was asked whether Carrick would be in charge for the upcoming match against Chelsea. He responded: “I can’t answer that honestly, I really don’t know because of how the club is. I think there’s so many different options.”

“The club could decide to go in a different direction, and Michael Carrick, who would blame him if he turned around and went in a different direction?”

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian suggested that Carrick could lose his job, but warned that finding a replacement would not be easy. He continued: “To give you my opinion, I don’t think he will be, but for whichever reason, I don’t know. But then, from Manchester United’s perspective, who do you get? What do you want?”

“Because Unai Emery’s not coming, and who wants to be in control of this football club? No one would touch them at the moment, and the way the club is and the structure of it.”

Final Thoughts

Carrick has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford and perhaps it is wise for all parties to seek a fresh start. While a managerial change looks the most likely option, fingers will also be pointed at INEOS for the club’s continued struggles since their arrival.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images