The chants at Old Trafford on Sunday suggested that fans feel the end is near, as they showcased their admiration for Michael Carrick and expressed their rage at the Glazers and INEOS.
The 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth once again highlighted that Carrick, who cut a dejected figure at the full-time whistle, has lost control of the ship, and the arrival of a new man at the helm is now a matter of when, rather than if.
What Man United are lacking
Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have so far shown they are incapable of making courageous decisions for England’s biggest club, with both playing it safe instead of making ambitious and proactive moves.
These are the same men who were trying to replace Erik ten Hag in 2024 before changing their minds after the Dutchman won the FA Cup. To no one’s surprise, the result of one match did not fix the frailties of Ten Hag’s tactics, and he got the axe a few weeks later, disrupting another season.
Ruben Amorim oversaw the worst league finish in over 50 years, lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, and offered to walk away with nothing, and yet, the pair sat down with folded hands, allowing another misfit to lead the Red Devils into a new campaign. Amorim had to take aim at Wilcox for the latter to finally pull the trigger at the turn of this year.
The former Manchester City figures struck gold with Carrick, a club legend, who initially got players on his side and churned out excellent results, but did not have the pedigree to force INEOS out of their comfort zone in the summer and address glaring issues in the squad.
Once again, the pair seemed to enjoy a summer of inaction, ultimately paving the way for a car crash of a season. As such, we are back to talking about new managerial candidates.
It has been widely suggested that Wilcox *drum roll* prefers to make a Premier League-proven appointment, like most of his signings.
As fans, it is futile to expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe to show Berrada and Wilcox the exit door, so all we can hope for is that the duo learn from their past mistakes and make a real change in the dugout by bringing in a manager with enough pedigree to not only make overpaid United stars do their talking on the pitch but also to challenge the hierarchy to match his standards.
Among the potential options who are without a club, Antonio Conte, who has won trophies in Italy and England, has emerged as a popular name, but the Italian tactician could be too volatile for INEOS’s taste.
Didier Deschamps is an ideal manager to pick up the fallen giant
Accordingly, we believe United should bring in Didier Deschamps to turn around their fortunes.
The Frenchman is available after leaving his 14-year role as France’s manager following the summer’s World Cup.
Les Bleus, akin to United, were a sleeping giant when he took over in 2012.
The broken side went on strike under Raymond Domenech during the 2010 World Cup before enduring an underwhelming spell under Laurent Blanc.
Deschamps, who captained France to the World Cup in 1998 as a midfielder, steadily put the house in order and led them to the same trophy as a manager in 2018.
The 58-year-old also has extensive experience when it comes to managing at club level, having been on the touchline for AS Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille.
Monaco reached the Champions League final and Marseille won their first league title in 18 years under his tutelage.
Known for his pragmatic approach, based around an organised defence and free-flowing attack, Deschamps has both the tactical nous and man-management skills to deal with the challenges a United manager faces.
The French legend is a manager with an impeccable résumé whom INEOS would be fortunate to get their hands on.
Featured image by Buda Mendes via Getty Images
3 comments
We can blame the Glazers and SJR and his clowns but in this game it is only Carrick and Carrick alone who is to be blamed. He fell into the trap laid by the media and the so called pundits of football.
1. Left his best players on the bench. Would Bruno have not spoken to him many a time about his wrong tactics and substitutions before the public outburst? What choice did Bruno have when he could get nowhere with him.
2. He let his ego control his decisions. At the latest he should have brought Bruno, Martnez and Cunha on after the 1st goal.
He has to go. HE JUST HAS TO GO OR WE ARE GOING TO GET RELEGATED.
Before appointing anyone Carrick must not only be sacked he must also be given a lifetime ban from entering Old Trafford or any new stadium that could become the home of Man Utd. What he did agsinst Bournemouth was far worse then treason.
1. His starting elven was a horror and he should have been sacked as soon as that was announced.
2. Mount and Tielemens should have been subed at the latest by 15 minutes in the game .
3. Heaven gave away an uncalled for free kick but the resulting goal was no fault of his.yet he became a bundle of nerves and should have been subbed at halftime.
4. 3 goals down and he brings on Zirkzee. What kind or a f…..g a..e h..e would do that. Even if you are 3 goals you do not bring Zirkzee on. Anyone who understands football knows that.
It was a game we could easily won if Carrick had not sold us out.
Have you lived under a heavy rock for the last 13 years pal… IT WON’T MATTER WHO THE MANAGER/HEAD COACH IS…. THEY’RE DOOMED TO GET SACKED LIKE THE REST… WE NEED SHUT OF GLINEOS AND THE ‘BOARD OF CLOWNS’… AND MOST OF THE PLAYERS