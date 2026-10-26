The chants at Old Trafford on Sunday suggested that fans feel the end is near, as they showcased their admiration for Michael Carrick and expressed their rage at the Glazers and INEOS.

The 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth once again highlighted that Carrick, who cut a dejected figure at the full-time whistle, has lost control of the ship, and the arrival of a new man at the helm is now a matter of when, rather than if.

What Man United are lacking

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have so far shown they are incapable of making courageous decisions for England’s biggest club, with both playing it safe instead of making ambitious and proactive moves.

These are the same men who were trying to replace Erik ten Hag in 2024 before changing their minds after the Dutchman won the FA Cup. To no one’s surprise, the result of one match did not fix the frailties of Ten Hag’s tactics, and he got the axe a few weeks later, disrupting another season.

Ruben Amorim oversaw the worst league finish in over 50 years, lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, and offered to walk away with nothing, and yet, the pair sat down with folded hands, allowing another misfit to lead the Red Devils into a new campaign. Amorim had to take aim at Wilcox for the latter to finally pull the trigger at the turn of this year.

The former Manchester City figures struck gold with Carrick, a club legend, who initially got players on his side and churned out excellent results, but did not have the pedigree to force INEOS out of their comfort zone in the summer and address glaring issues in the squad.

Once again, the pair seemed to enjoy a summer of inaction, ultimately paving the way for a car crash of a season. As such, we are back to talking about new managerial candidates.

It has been widely suggested that Wilcox *drum roll* prefers to make a Premier League-proven appointment, like most of his signings.

As fans, it is futile to expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe to show Berrada and Wilcox the exit door, so all we can hope for is that the duo learn from their past mistakes and make a real change in the dugout by bringing in a manager with enough pedigree to not only make overpaid United stars do their talking on the pitch but also to challenge the hierarchy to match his standards.

Among the potential options who are without a club, Antonio Conte, who has won trophies in Italy and England, has emerged as a popular name, but the Italian tactician could be too volatile for INEOS’s taste.

Didier Deschamps is an ideal manager to pick up the fallen giant

Accordingly, we believe United should bring in Didier Deschamps to turn around their fortunes.

The Frenchman is available after leaving his 14-year role as France’s manager following the summer’s World Cup.

Les Bleus, akin to United, were a sleeping giant when he took over in 2012.

The broken side went on strike under Raymond Domenech during the 2010 World Cup before enduring an underwhelming spell under Laurent Blanc.

Deschamps, who captained France to the World Cup in 1998 as a midfielder, steadily put the house in order and led them to the same trophy as a manager in 2018.

The 58-year-old also has extensive experience when it comes to managing at club level, having been on the touchline for AS Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille.

Monaco reached the Champions League final and Marseille won their first league title in 18 years under his tutelage.

Known for his pragmatic approach, based around an organised defence and free-flowing attack, Deschamps has both the tactical nous and man-management skills to deal with the challenges a United manager faces.

The French legend is a manager with an impeccable résumé whom INEOS would be fortunate to get their hands on.

Featured image by Buda Mendes via Getty Images