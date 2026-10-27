Home » 3 goals conceded, 0 punches, 0 claims: Andre Onana flounders for Trabzonspor despite dramatic win

3 goals conceded, 0 punches, 0 claims: Andre Onana flounders for Trabzonspor despite dramatic win

Safia Middleton-Patel also featured for Watford Women, making three saves in a 4-2 victory over Durham.

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had two players on loan on Sunday and Monday. Jayce Fitzgerald had already impressed on Saturday for Rotherham United.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper has been a regular for Watford Women as she has been taking full advantage of her opportunity for regular first-team football.

Middleton-Patel played the full 90 minutes once again as Watford beat Durham 4-2 in the Women’s Super League 2 on Sunday. She made three saves, all from shots which were from inside the area.

The young keeper completed 74% of her passes and 47% of her long ball attempts. She was also not called upon to attempt any punches or collect any high claims during the match.

They will next be in action at home to Ipswich on Saturday afternoon.

Andre Onana

Onana secured another win for his side as Trabzonspor jumped to third and remain just three points behind Galatasaray.

Nonetheless, it was hardly the best day at the office for Onana as he conceded three goals in a 4-3 away victory against Rizespor. He made four saves with one of those shots coming from inside the area.

Onana completed 76% of his passes and had 47 touches of the ball.

He could do little about the first goal as the striker was left in acres of space to pick out the far corner.

His best save came early in the first half when he came out to quickly smother a one-on-one opportunity.

On 32 minutes, Onana was once again beaten from close range.

In the 69th minute, he was beaten by a long-range strike that perhaps he could have done better with.

The Cameroonian also made zero punches or high claims in the match.

He will be back in action on Sunday when his side host Gaziantep F.K.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

Andre Onana season stats
All comps 26/27
Stat Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions
Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27
Club Trabzonspor Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Competition Süper Lig UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions
Apps 8 2 10
Minutes 720 180 900
Starts 8 2 10
Avg rating 8.03 7.40 7.90
Saves 35 7 42
Goals conceded 5 2 7
Save % 87.5% 77.8% 85.7%
Penalties saved 1 1 2
Passes 381 76 457
Pass accuracy % 66.0% 72.0% 67.0%
Yellow cards 2 0 2
Red cards 0 0 0
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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