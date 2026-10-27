Manchester United had two players on loan on Sunday and Monday. Jayce Fitzgerald had already impressed on Saturday for Rotherham United.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper has been a regular for Watford Women as she has been taking full advantage of her opportunity for regular first-team football.

Middleton-Patel played the full 90 minutes once again as Watford beat Durham 4-2 in the Women’s Super League 2 on Sunday. She made three saves, all from shots which were from inside the area.

The young keeper completed 74% of her passes and 47% of her long ball attempts. She was also not called upon to attempt any punches or collect any high claims during the match.

They will next be in action at home to Ipswich on Saturday afternoon.

Andre Onana

Onana secured another win for his side as Trabzonspor jumped to third and remain just three points behind Galatasaray.

Nonetheless, it was hardly the best day at the office for Onana as he conceded three goals in a 4-3 away victory against Rizespor. He made four saves with one of those shots coming from inside the area.

Onana completed 76% of his passes and had 47 touches of the ball.

He could do little about the first goal as the striker was left in acres of space to pick out the far corner.

His best save came early in the first half when he came out to quickly smother a one-on-one opportunity.

On 32 minutes, Onana was once again beaten from close range.

In the 69th minute, he was beaten by a long-range strike that perhaps he could have done better with.

The Cameroonian also made zero punches or high claims in the match.

He will be back in action on Sunday when his side host Gaziantep F.K.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images