Manchester United had one player in loan action on Thursday night.

Season

Andre Onana made his return to European football when Trabzonspor defeated KuPS 4-2 away from home in the Conference League.

The Cameroonian has been a stalwart in the Trabzonspor side as they have made a positive start to the season, sitting in fifth place in the league.

Match

The Turkish side jumped into a 3-0 lead, but Onana had a nightmare moment when he conceded directly from a corner.

The goal mirrored the effort he let in against Wolverhampton in 2024 when Matheus Cunha scored directly from a corner kick.

The keeper did make amends moments later, however, when he got down to his right to stop a penalty that would have brought the game back to 3-2 in a vital stop.

He would go on to concede his second goal in the 96th minute when the match was already over as a contest.

Statistics

Onana made a total of six saves in the match, with four of the efforts coming from shots inside the penalty area.

He made one punch and completed one successful run out to keep his defensive lines clear.

His passing was poor, as he completed just 56% of his passes and only 22% of his long balls were accurate.

The keeper also made two clearances in the match and won his only duel of the game.

Next up for Onana will be a huge match-up against Besiktas on Monday night, with Onana’s side currently just two points behind their opponent and three behind Galatasaray in top spot.

Andre Onana stats vs KuPS

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Penalties faced (saved) 1 (1) Total saves 6 Goals prevented 0.79 Saves from inside box 4 Punches 1 Runs out (succ.) 1 (1) High claims 1 Errors leading to goal 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 19/34 (56%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 3/14 (21%) Passes in own half (acc.) 16/20 (80%) Long balls (accurate) 4/18 (22%) Touches 47 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 15 Total carrying distance 66.8 m Carries 9 Total progression 45 m Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images