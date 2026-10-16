Home » Andre Onana: Man United flop makes latest stunning blunder for Trabzonspor

Andre Onana: Man United flop makes latest stunning blunder for Trabzonspor

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Thursday night.

Season

Andre Onana made his return to European football when Trabzonspor defeated KuPS 4-2 away from home in the Conference League.

The Cameroonian has been a stalwart in the Trabzonspor side as they have made a positive start to the season, sitting in fifth place in the league.

Match

The Turkish side jumped into a 3-0 lead, but Onana had a nightmare moment when he conceded directly from a corner.

The goal mirrored the effort he let in against Wolverhampton in 2024 when Matheus Cunha scored directly from a corner kick.

The keeper did make amends moments later, however, when he got down to his right to stop a penalty that would have brought the game back to 3-2 in a vital stop.

He would go on to concede his second goal in the 96th minute when the match was already over as a contest.

Statistics

Onana made a total of six saves in the match, with four of the efforts coming from shots inside the penalty area.

He made one punch and completed one successful run out to keep his defensive lines clear.

His passing was poor, as he completed just 56% of his passes and only 22% of his long balls were accurate.

The keeper also made two clearances in the match and won his only duel of the game.

Next up for Onana will be a huge match-up against Besiktas on Monday night, with Onana’s side currently just two points behind their opponent and three behind Galatasaray in top spot.

Andre Onana stats vs KuPS

StatisticValue
Expected assists (xA)0
Penalties faced (saved)1 (1)
Total saves6
Goals prevented0.79
Saves from inside box4
Punches1
Runs out (succ.)1 (1)
High claims1
Errors leading to goal1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes19/34 (56%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)3/14 (21%)
Passes in own half (acc.)16/20 (80%)
Long balls (accurate)4/18 (22%)
Touches47
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost15
Total carrying distance66.8 m
Carries9
Total progression45 m
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries9
Ground duels (won)1 (1)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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