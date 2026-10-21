Home » 1 assist, 87% completed passes, 4 duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald shows growing maturity in Rotherham draw

1 assist, 87% completed passes, 4 duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald shows growing maturity in Rotherham draw

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Tuesday night.

Playing situation

Alongside Andre Onana, Jayce Fitzgerald has been the loanee who has received the most game time recently.

Sekou Kone and Jacob Devaney are waiting for their suspensions to finish, and players like Dan Gore are still injured.

Fitzgerald has often had to make do with a place on the bench for Rotherham United this season, but he got a start on Tuesday night.

The Millers hosted Newport County and secured a 2-2 draw.

The match

The home side raced into the lead, scoring a penalty, and then Fitzgerald took over with a fine bit of midfield play.

He won the ball back in the middle of the park and played an enticing through ball that split the Newport defence in half.

Aaron Nemane made no mistake and fired into the bottom corner to give his side a 2-0 lead on the night.

Fitzgerald had a key pass on the night and created one big chance as he grabbed his assist.

He was also effective on the ball, completing an impressive 87% of his passes on the night.

The young midfielder also had one shot that was blocked as he went in search of his first senior goal.

He also completed one dribble, made a clearance, and one interception during the match.

Fitzgerald was also competitive in the middle of the park, winning one tackle and a total of four duels in the match.

The 19-year-old will be hoping for another start on Saturday afternoon when his side welcome Shrewsbury Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Newport

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists1
Big chances created1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes41/47 (87%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)19/23 (83%)
Passes in own half (acc.)22/24 (92%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Touches63
Unsuccessful touches3
Dribbles (successful)3 (1)
Possession lost12
Total carrying distance135.4 m
Carries15
Progressive carries1
Total progression70.6 m
Progressive carrying distance38.1 m
Longest progressive carry17.9 m
Def. contributions5
Tackles (won)3 (1)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries6
Ground duels (won)11 (4)
Aerial duels (won)3 (1)
Fouls3
Dribbled past2

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

1 clean sheet, 7 saves: Andre Onana shines...

1 key pass, 87% pass success, 3 clearances:...

Andre Onana: Man United flop makes latest stunning...

0 shots, 0 passes, 0% duels won: Chido...

Man United youngster Jacob Devaney sees red in...

0 key passes, 0% duels won, 0 dribbles:...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.