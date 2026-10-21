1 assist, 87% completed passes, 4 duels won: Jayce Fitzgerald shows growing maturity in Rotherham draw

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Tuesday night.

Playing situation

Alongside Andre Onana, Jayce Fitzgerald has been the loanee who has received the most game time recently.

Sekou Kone and Jacob Devaney are waiting for their suspensions to finish, and players like Dan Gore are still injured.

Fitzgerald has often had to make do with a place on the bench for Rotherham United this season, but he got a start on Tuesday night.

The Millers hosted Newport County and secured a 2-2 draw.

The match

The home side raced into the lead, scoring a penalty, and then Fitzgerald took over with a fine bit of midfield play.

He won the ball back in the middle of the park and played an enticing through ball that split the Newport defence in half.

Aaron Nemane made no mistake and fired into the bottom corner to give his side a 2-0 lead on the night.

Fitzgerald had a key pass on the night and created one big chance as he grabbed his assist.

He was also effective on the ball, completing an impressive 87% of his passes on the night.

The young midfielder also had one shot that was blocked as he went in search of his first senior goal.

He also completed one dribble, made a clearance, and one interception during the match.

Fitzgerald was also competitive in the middle of the park, winning one tackle and a total of four duels in the match.

The 19-year-old will be hoping for another start on Saturday afternoon when his side welcome Shrewsbury Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Newport

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 41/47 (87%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 19/23 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 22/24 (92%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 63 Unsuccessful touches 3 Dribbles (successful) 3 (1) Possession lost 12 Total carrying distance 135.4 m Carries 15 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 70.6 m Progressive carrying distance 38.1 m Longest progressive carry 17.9 m Def. contributions 5 Tackles (won) 3 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 11 (4) Aerial duels (won) 3 (1) Fouls 3 Dribbled past 2

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images