Home » 1 key pass, 87% pass success, 3 clearances: Jayce Fitzgerald makes positive impact from bench in League Two

1 key pass, 87% pass success, 3 clearances: Jayce Fitzgerald makes positive impact from bench in League Two

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United’s loanees are not having the best of times at the moment.

The situation

Jack Moorhouse suffered a serious injury while at Dundee and had to return to Carrington.

Sekou Kone had impressed earlier in the season for Lausanne-Sport, but his red card meant he has been suspended for recent matches.

Jacob Devaney also picked up a red card for Hibernian and has been suspended recently.

Dan Gore was also getting regular game time for Luton Town, but he is currently injured.

Jayce Fitzgerald

The United youngster had to start on the bench, but he did get on for the final 36 minutes of Rotherham United’s 0-2 loss to Fleetwood Town.

He made one key pass, and 87% of his passes found their intended target.

The midfielder also tried his best to get his team on the scoresheet with two shots on goal, but could not convert either of his chances.

He also completed two dribbles in the match and made three clearances. In a positive cameo off the bench, he also won two of his three ground duels.

Chido Obi

The Danish striker is still waiting for his first goal for Willem II, as he came on for the final nine minutes of their 2-3 loss to Sparta Rotterdam.

He did not have any shots or key passes and only touched the ball twice during his time on the pitch.

Obi also won one duel in a quiet afternoon for the Scandinavian striker.

Finally, Finlay McAllister scored for Radcliffe as he nodded in from a corner to help give his side a 2-0 win over Southport.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Fleetwood Town

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.14
Assists0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)2 (1)
Accurate passes13/15 (87%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)6/8 (75%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/7 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)1/2 (50%)
Distance covered4.4 km
Top speed30 km/h
Number of sprints2
Running0.79 km (18%)
High-speed running0.14 km (3.2%)
Sprinting0.03 km (0.7%)
Total shots2
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Touches27
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (2)
Possession lost5
Total carrying distance89.3 m
Carries9
Total progression11.9 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances3
Blocked shots1
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Dribbled past0

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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